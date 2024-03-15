Ever since Michael Phelps showed up to the 2016 Summer Olympics with circular bruises spanning his back, I’ve been fascinated by (see: terrified of) cupping. In reality, cupping isn’t quite so intimidating — and it’s not as painful as the sometimes red, sometimes purple marks would have you believe.

Cupping therapy has been used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for *thousands* of years. The age-old treatment, which involves a practitioner placing suction cups along your back to increase blood flow, is said to have a variety of benefits.

It is most widely known for helping relieve tight, overused muscles and bringing pain and tension relief with quick results within minutes.

According to Harvard Health, studies on cupping therapy and its benefits are currently “too limited” to be conclusive, but many holistic health care experts still stand by the practice. “It is most widely known for helping relieve tight, overused muscles and bringing pain and tension relief with quick results within minutes,” Laura Sniper, a doctor of acupuncture, licensed acupuncturist, and licensed massage therapist, tells Elite Daily.

Sniper, lead healer at acupuncture and TCM clinic WTHN, says this process works because the suction cups “create a negative pressure on the muscles and connective tissue to increase circulation and help lengthen muscles that are short and tight.” By encouraging increased circulation, the cups can reportedly remove toxins, clear up blood stagnation, and help speed up recovery. No wonder the practice is a go-to for professional athletes and it girls like Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae.

So, despite my initial horrified fascination (and lack of Olympic medals), I went to WTHN’s Flatiron studio in New York City to try cupping in the hopes of relieving my chronic, almost definitely laptop-induced lower back tension.

The Process Was Relaxing... Mostly

I’ve tried acupuncture a few times, but have never attempted cupping, so I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. (You can do both treatments together, BTW, if you’re hoping for double the benefits.) I have been to WTHN before, so I already knew it was a zen and aesthetically pleasing space — the perfect vibe for a 9 a.m. appointment.

Once I got checked in, I was brought back to a private room to go through a questionnaire with my cupping practitioner, who’s an acupuncturist and herbalist at WTHN. We talked through my workout habits, menstrual cycle, and any health concerns.

I had a painful spasm in my mid-lower back, and the soreness was lingering.

The day before, I had gotten back from a trip (which involved a 10-hour flight), so I was dealing with some soreness and jet lag. Plus, a week earlier, I had a painful spasm in my mid-lower back, and the soreness was lingering. I pointed these out to my practitioner and also let her know about some tightness in my hips, all of which she noted for my treatment.

The cupping itself was pretty quick, and the heated bed I was laying on made all the difference in terms of comfort. The practitioner, who has her Master of Science in Traditional Oriental Medicine, placed the suction cups along my back and by my hips, taking care to target the painful areas I noted, made sure everything felt OK, and then asked whether I’d prefer to listen to a sound bath or meditation while I let the cups sit for 20 minutes.

I opted for a sound bath and relaxed with the suction cups still on my back. It didn’t hurt, it just felt a little tight and mildly uncomfortable. Removing them didn’t hurt either, even though there were some unsightly bruises, as expected. My practitioner pointed out that the darkest bruises were centered around the areas I told her were most painful, indicating there was more blood stagnation in that area.

“In TCM, the round, dark marks left over from cupping are a sign of something called ‘sha,’” says Sniper. “It’s traditionally considered that the darker the sha, the more toxins the body is trying to let go of.” (Apparently, my lower back had quite a few toxins it was ready to say goodbye to.)

After-Care Was Simple

Michael Phelps’ circular bruises might have gotten people talking about cupping back in 2016, but he isn’t exactly the poster child of this treatment. My practitioner explained that after cupping, the skin becomes thin in the treated area, so you want to protect it from any other pathogens.

Sooo, you’re *really* not supposed to shower or work out in the 24 hours following treatment, let alone compete in an Olympic-sized pool with several other athletes. (Of course, there’s a chance Phelps’ famous black and blue circles were old, and he did, in fact, follow directions.)

Besides keeping the area protected, I was told to focus on hydrating my body and resting. Some people experience lightheadedness or dizziness after cupping, so it’s important to take it easy.

My Soreness Went Away Post-Treatment

As with any wellness practice, consistency is key to see results, so one session wasn’t enough to be life-changing. Still, I was happy with my experience, especially since it seemed to speed up my back recovery.

After the appointment, the soreness from my back spasm faded quickly. Up until then, it had been improving slowlyyyy. Cupping seemed to expedite the healing process and, placebo or not, I noticed significantly faster improvement in the post-treatment days.

Getting rid of my lingering back spasm pain wasn’t the only benefit. Typically, I feel stiff in the days following a long flight. (Reminder: I tried cupping the day after a 10-hour red-eye.) But this time around, I felt completely fine — limber, even.

Along that same vein, I noticed the relaxation benefits after the therapeutic treatment. I was delightfully chill following the session (despite all the emails that had piled up in my inbox while I was out of office). Yes, it could have been the result of the cupping — or maybe it was the 20-minute session of laying down and listening to a sound bath — but either way, I felt tranquil post-cupping.

All in all, I think the process was well worth the bruises.

