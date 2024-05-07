When the fashion world needed Zendaya the most, she returned. The singer-actor is known for many things, but her ability to breathe life into a certain outfit — such as her mastering the art of method dressing for her Dune: Part Two and Challengers films — will always top her list of talents. That’s why she served as one of four co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala. After a five-year break from the event, Zendaya reclaimed her status as Met Gala royalty with four different looks.

For this year’s “Garden of Time” theme, Zendaya brought all the drama. Styled by Law Roach (who also worked his magic on Mona Patel’s butterfly adorned dress), the singer first wore hues reminiscent of an ocean. Then, in the last 10 minutes of the gala, she surprisingly returned to the runway in a second look — an all-black gown with a massive floral headpiece. Zendaya then ended the night with two more gowns, which most viewers might’ve missed since she wore them to the gala’s after-party.

Here’s a rundown of all of Zendaya’s looks at the Met Gala.

01 Zendaya Intertwined Mother Nature With Haute Couture John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Zendaya first wore an oceanic blue gown by Maison Margiela’s John Galliano. The dress, steeped with satin and metallic vines, also included a headpiece that tied the hints of green in the corset together. While the gown is a stunner, the highlight of this look is the glam — her thin eyebrows, the deep burgundy on her eyes and lips? 10s across the board.

02 Zendaya’s A Dream In Vintage Givenchy Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Zendaya made her second round on the carpet in a vintage Givenchy gown. Still following the formula of a dramatically flared dress and headpiece, this moment offered a different color palette than her first one. This time, Zendaya leaned into black leathers and silks, which let her archival Alexander McQueen floral crown shine.

03 Zendaya Tames The Drama For A Low Cut Moment Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Once inside the venue, Zendaya changed into her third look of the night: a sparkling white gown by Celia Kritharioti. Between the plunging V-neckline and glittery stones, this outfit is gorgeous.