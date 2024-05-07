When the fashion world needed Zendaya the most, she returned. The singer-actor is known for many things, but her ability to breathe life into a certain outfit — such as her mastering the art of method dressing for her Dune: Part Twoand Challengersfilms — will always top her list of talents. That’s why she served as one of four co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala. After a five-year break from the event, Zendaya reclaimed her status as Met Gala royalty with four different looks.
For this year’s “Garden of Time” theme, Zendaya brought all the drama. Styled by Law Roach (who also worked his magic on Mona Patel’s butterfly adorned dress), the singer first wore hues reminiscent of an ocean. Then, in the last 10 minutes of the gala, she surprisingly returned to the runway in a second look — an all-black gown with a massive floral headpiece. Zendaya then ended the night with two more gowns, which most viewers might’ve missed since she wore them to the gala’s after-party.
Here’s a rundown of all of Zendaya’s looks at the Met Gala.