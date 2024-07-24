Karlie Kloss Finally Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift may have had a rocky past few years, but it seems like the former besties are ready to clean up the bad blood. Last year, the supermodel made a surprise appearance at one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts — an unexpected olive branch after a ton of rumors about a rift between the two. And now, Kloss is starting sing Swift’s praises again, sharing her reaction to The Tortured Poets Department and revealing her all-time favorite song.

Kloss made a few rare comments about Swift in a July 22 Yahoo! Life interview, confirming she’s still a fan of the pop star’s music. When asked to pick a favorite song from Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department, Kloss admitted she simply couldn’t choose because she loves them all too much. “I’d say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic,” Kloss said.

She does have a favorite Swift song, though. “She's got so many hits. I definitely love ‘Shake It Off,’” Kloss said, naming the 1989 single as her ultimate Swiftie jam. The choice makes a lot of sense, given that the 1989 era was the peak of Kloss and Swift’s friendship.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images

Swifties have been speculating about how Kloss and Swift feel about one another for years. The two were inseparable throughout the mid-2010s, but their relationship seemed to sour towards the end of 2018 when fans noticed Swift didn’t attend Kloss’ wedding. The drama worsened a year later, when Kloss remained silent during Swift’s fight to regain her masters from Scooter Braun, and even seemed to tacitly take Braun’s side in the dispute.

Since then, Swift’s fans have interpreted some shady lyrics in the singer’s work to potentially be about Kloss, although neither of them have spoken outright about why they stopped hanging out. But it’s starting to look like they’re ready to move past whatever drama went down in their past. Kloss has been reentering her Swiftie era after attending the Eras Tour and gushing about her former bestie’s music again — maybe it’s finally time for Swift to reboot her squad.