Taylor Swift's ninth studio album, Evermore, has been out for a few weeks now, but on Thursday, Jan. 7, the deluxe version officially hit streaming services, causing fans to listen to it for the millionth time. Unlike the standard version, which has 15 tracks, the deluxe edition comes with a whopping 17 songs. The two bonus tracks have everyone talking because fans think they know who inspired them. If you have a theory Taylor Swift's "It's Time To Go" is about Karlie Kloss, you're not alone.

When Swift announced Evermore on Dec. 10, she explained the album was a continuation of Folklore, and like its predecessor, it would include songs that are based on both real and imaginary events. Her more dramatic tracks like "Tolerate It" and "No Body, No Crime," which are about a failed marriage that ends in a murder, are obviously told from a fictional character's point of view, but her songs like "Gold Rush" and "Long Story Short" have fans thinking they're about her real-life relationships. Now that Evermore's bonus tracks are finally here, fans can't help but wonder if they were inspired by actual events in Swift's life as well.

"It's Time To Go" tells the story of an old friend who was once like a sister to Swift but they grew apart. Fans think the song is about Kloss because she and Swift were inseparable for years before they seemingly became distant in 2018. Rumor has it the stars stopped talking because of Kloss' friendship with Scooter Braun, who Swift has a long and complicated history with, and "It's Time To Go" even references a friend betraying her. Swift sings: "When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed. Not a twin from your dreams, she’s a crook who was caught."

The "twin" line could hint it's someone who shares a resemblance with Swift, and considering Kloss is also a tall blonde, she fits the description perfectly. Listen to "It's Time To Go" for yourself below.

Later on in the song, Swift even seems to mention her drama with her former label head, Scott Borchetta, who runs Big Machine Records and sold her masters to Braun in July 2019. "Fifteen years, fifteen million tears, begging til my knees bled. I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all, then wondered why I left. Now he sits on his throne, in his palace of bones, praying to his greed. He’s got my past, frozen behind glass, but I’ve got me," Swift sings.

According to fans, "It's Time To Go" has Kloss, Braun, and Borchetta written all over it.

Evermore is honestly a masterpiece, and if you haven't listened to it today yet, you better get to it.