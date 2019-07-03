The music industry has been in shambles the past few days. It all started on June 30 when Billboard announced that Scooter Braun acquired Big Machine Label Group (aka, Taylor Swift's old label), which included Swift's entire music catalog. After hearing about it, Swift shared a lengthy post on Tumblr about Braun accusing him of bullying her for years. She also insisted she learned about the acquisition in real time with the public and that she was only offered ownership of her masters one album at a time at the rate she released new albums. Big Machine's CEO, Scott Borchetta, fired back, claiming Big Machine's final offer to Swift would have transferred ownership of 100% of her past work to her upon resigning with the label. 10 Celebrities who took sides in the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun drama show that everyone is pretty much split when thinking about if there's a bad guy in all this.

So, who was on #TeamTaylor and who was on #TeamScooter? Let's find out.

1. HALSEY

As soon as Halsey caught wind of Swift's Tumblr post, she went on Twitter to show support for her, revealing that Swift was a major reason why Halsey started writing her own music.

"Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music," she wrote. "I believed if she did it (in a way that made my teeth ache like cold water and my heart swell and my eyes leak) than I should too."

Halsey then went on to reveal the struggles songwriters have in the music industry. "It speaks volumes to how far we have come in the music industry," she continued. "The way writers are treated. How as an entertainer you are respected but as a writer you're walked all over Even when you are both in one single body."

Halsey ended her post by announcing, "I am standing with her."

I think it's pretty obvious which Team Halsey is on.

2. Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall is one of Taylor Swift's best friends, so after he discovered that Braun acquired Swift's masters, he did not hold back and revealed his true feelings about Braun.

Hall tweeted, "For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago... I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who’s [sic] only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan."

3. Brendon Urie

Speaking of celebrities who didn't hold back, Brendon Urie, who collaborated with Swift on her new single "ME!," revealed his feelings about the situation during a live stream on Twitch.

Urie said, "This f*cking Scooter Braun sh*t, like what a piece of sh*t, right? You guys know about this dude? It just broke my heart, I read Taylor's statement and I was like, 'That sounds about right,' y'know. Toxic dudes doing toxic bullsh*t in this toxic industry."

He revealed, "I stand with Taylor, of course: It's a sh*t show to learn how awful people can be... just for some profit... and maybe some clout."

4. Iggy Azalea

After reports came out that Swift knew about the acquisition since June 25, Iggy Azalea said that this fact didn't change anything because the deal was already done by then. She said, "Telling someone about a deal days before it’s public means the deal was already done & she never had the opportunity to even make a bid to own her own work. These deals take months to negotiate in long form."

5. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun when he was just a teenager, so it came to no one's surprise that he would defend Braun. On Instagram, Bieber apologized for shading Swift in a previous post before he proceeded to call her out about what he felt were unfounded accusations against Braun.

He claimed Braun had nothing to do with the post Swift cited as an instance where Braun was bullying her and that Bieber had just screenshotted an unrelated FaceTime call and used the pic in the moment. He went on to suggest Swift was the one who was bullying.

Bieber said, "What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter."

Bieber then invited Swift to have a conversation with himself and Braun in order to settle their differences. He said, "I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line.."

6. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, who signed Scooter Braun as her new manager in May, went on Instagram to defend him.

According to a report by HuffPost, she said, "I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful that he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is. Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team."

7. Yael Cohen Braun

Yael Cohen Braun (Scooter Braun's wife) claimed that her husband did nothing but support Swift and that the real bully in this entire mess was Swift, not her husband. Ouch.

In an Instagram post addressing the controversy, she wrote, “Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friend like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in. Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.”

8. Hailey Baldwin

Under Justin Bieber's IG post in which he defended Braun, Baldwin made a simple comment where she called her husband Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun "gentlemen." She didn't have to say much, but her comment clearly showed which team she's on. Since Bieber has known Braun for years, it makes sense that she's sticking up for her husband's friend.

9. Cara Delevingne

In the same post, Cara Delevingne called out Baldwin for referring to Bieber and Braun as "gentlemen." According to a W report, she said, “I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions."

Delevingne also called out Bieber for his "apology" to Swift. She wrote, "As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is.”

10. Sia

Like Demi Lovato, Sia took to Twitter to simply speak to her view of Braun's character, writing, "You're a good kind man @scooterbraun I hope this passes quickly. I love you keep going."

Both Swift and Braun are immensely powerful in the entertainment industry, so their ties run deep and wide. If this situation gets worse, there's no telling how nasty it could get. Which is why, whoever's side you're on, hopefully the issue is resolved as quickly as possible.