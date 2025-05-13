If you’re on the fashion corner of TikTok, you might remember the color analysis trend that dominated the FYP in early 2023. Every content creator and their mother signed up for color consultations, which determined their season (spring, summer, autumn, or winter) based on their skin, hair, and eye color, and transformed their closets as a result. Now, color analysis has made its way to BeautyTok in the form of high- and low-contrast makeup.

Like the FashionTok craze, this theory suggests you should do your makeup according to your contrast level — aka the difference between the tone of your hair, skin, and eyes. In 2024, French makeup artist Alieenor introduced this concept to her 253,000 followers as a means to find the makeup that works best for you. She described each level's features using photos of Taylor Swift, Emma Watson, and Anne Hathaway, who have low, medium, and high contrasts, respectively.

High-contrast faces have a strong variation between features, meaning your skin juxtaposes the color of your hair, eyebrows, or eyes. Low-contrast just means there’s less noticeable color distinction — your features are all in similar shades. Since Alieenor first went viral, nearly 100,000 users have tried her TikTok filter to determine which category they fall into. On the makeup front, the consensus is that low-contrast looks are natural, while high-contrast are bolder.

With help from Alieenor’s TikTok filter, I learned I’m high-contrast because of the difference between my hair and skin tones (I have dark brunette hair, pale skin, and green eyes). However, my beauty routine is on the simpler side, so I still wanted to give both routes a try with this knowledge in mind.

How To Try Low-Contrast Makeup

Low-contrast faces can wear maximalist makeup, of course, but the goal is to see the face first, not the products. If you want to add depth, Alieenor recommends choosing colors that appear smokey on you. “You don’t have to have a no-makeup makeup look to be cohesive,” she said in her video. “You can have a full face — it’s more about the intensity of the shades.” With this in mind, I swapped vibrant colors for smokier options like rose, mauve, taupe, and cream.

Prepped with Alieenor’s videos, plus tutorials from content creators Jasmine Adetunji and Neru Shima, I took a stab at a low-contrast look.

1. Start With The Base

Meguire Hennes

Low-contrast makeup features a seamless blend of shades that are close to your natural skin tone, so I chose my lightest-coverage base products. After color-correcting, Adetunji started with a weightless blurring balm instead of foundation. She blended it with a dense stippling brush, creating that “your skin but better” finish, so I did the same.

2. Dial Up The Depth

Meguire Hennes

Less-saturated shades are a staple in low-contrast makeup, but you can (and should) still add depth with muted tones. With a light hand and a sponge, Shima applied cream contour on the outer perimeters of her face. For additional warmth, you can layer bronzer over the top.

A bright under-eye is an essential part of my makeup routine, so I was skeptical when Adetunji said to choose a concealer closer to my skin tone. I added dots of it to the high points of my face, starting with my inner and outer eyelids, forehead, chin, and the tip of my nose. Everywhere I concealed, I baked with a translucent powder.

I have a strong case of blush blindness, so I had to hold myself back. Shima mixed liquid rose and orange-hued blushes on the back of her hand, so I followed her lead. I applied it to my cheekbones and the tip of my nose for a sun-kissed appearance. Then, I brushed a champagne-colored highlighter onto my cheeks and brow bones.

3. Define The Lids

Meguire Hennes

Adetunji skipped eyeshadow, but Shima added a dash of definition with a matte mauve shade. She blended with a fluffy brush until every harsh line disappeared. Like Shima, I tapped a neutral shimmer on my inner corner with my finger, then paired a slim brown cat-eye with a coordinating mascara. I’ll always say yes to a little wing.

4. Finish With A “Your Lips But Better” Gloss

Meguire Hennes

Lastly, I lined my lips with a color not too far from my natural shade. This stayed true to the low-contrast objective of enhancing my features subtly. I would’ve felt naked without a glossy lip balm, so I chose my favorite from Rhode Skin, but do whatever floats your boat. Spritz your face with dewy setting spray and ta-da: You pulled off low-contrast makeup.

How To Try High-Contrast Makeup

The same rules apply for high-contrast makeup: You want to see the face first, not the makeup. If you’re high-contrast like me, Alieenor suggested going for bolder beauty looks. You could go all-out with striking lips, moody eyeshadow, and sculpted cheeks, or channel French girl makeup with a bright red lip and tight-lined eyes.

After my low-contrast look, I was in the mood for something more daring, so I decided to go big or go home. My blueprints? Tutorials from Nazlia Yunus and Vanessa Nicole Stern — my fellow high-contrast girlies.

1. Go Glowy With Your Base

Your eyes and lips are the scene-stealers here, but don’t neglect your base. First, apply a glowy primer to the high points of your face and T-zone: your under-eyes, cheeks, nose, and forehead. “This gives you that ‘rich Pilates mom’ skin without even trying,” Stern said in a TikTok video. Then, layer a medium-coverage foundation over top — first with a dense brush, then with a sponge to soak up extra product.

2. Choose Cool-Toned Contour

Meguire Hennes

With my favorite cool-toned contour in hand (the Fenty Beauty Match Stick in Amber), I chiseled my cheeks, nose, forehead, and chin. Stern also contoured her eyelids, temples, and lips for that “Bella Hadid supermodel snatch.” If you’re up for it, take a small eyeshadow brush and line your lower lash with the same contour stick. This will even out the dramatic eyeshadow with your base.

3. Add Dark & Dramatic Eyeshadow

Meguire Hennes

After filling in your eyebrows in your signature way (my go-to is tinted gel), cover your lid with a taupe eyeshadow. For extra cohesion, select a similar shade to your contour. Line your upper eyelid with a dark brown pencil that can be smudged easily, because imprecision can up the alluring ante. Repeat this on your lower lash for extra drama. Remember: You want to match the intensity of your hair and eye color contrast, so don’t hold back. Curl your lashes and coat them with a volumizing mascara. Dealer’s choice, but you can also apply false half lashes on the outer corners of your eyes.

4. Go Bold On The Lips

Meguire Hennes

If you’re a red lip connoisseur, now’s your time to shine. Line your lips with a deep ruby pencil, then pop on a crimson gloss à la the cherry cola trend. I also wanted to try a nude option to make high-contrast makeup suitable for everyday wear. So, once I got an Insta-worthy selfie, I switched to a moody brown lip liner and shiny clear gloss.

Finally, I applied matte-ifying setting spray and fluffed up my curls with hairspray, and I was ready for an evening out.

The Takeaway: High-Contrast Has My Heart

Meguire Hennes

Up until now, I was a hardcore no-makeup makeup supporter. My daily routine consisted of minimal concealer, cream blush, and penciled-in brows — if I was really going for it. But I always felt like my face was incomplete, and turns out, I was hiding my high-contrast features. Instead of just covering my face in product (like I’ve done for years), this look fully enhanced each attribute. Both versions were surprisingly easy to emulate: High-contrast took me 45 minutes, while low-contrast took half an hour.

When I first heard of low- and high-contrast beauty, the trends sounded too analytical for me. But after watching Alieenor’s videos, I realized it’s about amplifying the traits I already have, instead of becoming unrecognizable. Now that I’ve tried high-contrast beauty, I’m never going back — but I’m also not ditching low-contrast looks for good. There’s a time and a place for them, like daytime events or off-duty outings.

Try out Alieenor’s filter and see which level you resonate with. Who knows? Contrast makeup could change your beauty routine forever.