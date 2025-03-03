In a world of glowy skin and “no-makeup makeup” looks, it’s trendy to embrace your natural features. Most tutorials teach you how to look like yourself, just with highlighted cheeks and lifted brows. But according to BeautyTok, maximalist makeup may be the new norm in 2025. Introducing: the unrecognizable makeup trend — aka the FYP’s guide to transforming your entire appearance.

Content creator Bella Anderson first debuted unrecognizable makeup on Jan. 4 with a video that got over 1.3 million likes. A week later, makeup artist Vanessa Nicole Stern posted a step-by-step tutorial of the look. “If you want everyone to be like, ‘What did [she] do? She had a glow-up,’ this is the makeup routine you’re going to follow,” Stern said.

Since then, thousands of other creators have posted their own versions of the trend. No two looks are exactly the same, but most recreations feature a sleek cat eye, chiseled cheeks, and glossy lips. So, if you’re a full-coverage girlie at heart (same), this could be right up your alley.

How To Achieve The “Unrecognizable Makeup” Look

Back in 2016, my daily makeup routine consisted of carved-out brows, cut-crease eyeshadow, and the Kylie Lip Kit. The unrecognizable makeup trend includes a few 2016-coded techniques, including full-coverage foundation, harsh contour, and bold blush.

Thanks to my younger self, I have experience applying layers of product, but since I’m in my clean-girl era, I’m a bit out of practice. Primed with Anderson and Stern’s videos, plus another tutorial from makeup artist Natalie Violette, I got ready to channel my teenage years — minus the overlined lips and ultra-matte foundation.

Step No. 1

Meguire Hennes

My first instinct was to start with foundation, but Stern said to hydrate the face first. She used the Glazing Milk from Rhode Skin, but any hydrating toner will do. Continue with skin prep by layering a blurring primer around your nose and eyes — or wherever you have the most pores.

Step No. 2

Before applying any base products, Stern and Violette both filled in their brows. Use an eyebrow pencil with an uber-slim tip for maximum precision. If you’re a fan of the laminated look, you can add clear brow glue on top for extra drama. Violette then carved out the top and bottom of her brows with concealer.

Step No. 3

Now it’s time for underpainting. To achieve a blurred base, grab your favorite cream contour and a stippling brush, and blend into the outer perimeters of your face, starting with your forehead, your cheekbones, and under your chin. In an upward brushstroke, Violette added the contour to her temples for a super snatched eye. Then, contour your nose, but don’t blend it in completely — the foundation will take care of that.

Step No. 4

Meguire Hennes

Next, apply a medium-to-full-coverage foundation on all the spots your contour didn’t touch. Instead of the circa-2016 concealer triangle (IYKYK), add a dot of concealer to your inner and outer lower eyelids, plus your forehead, your chin, and a slim line under your cheekbones. As soon as everything is blended, apply a rose-hued blush to the apple of your cheeks and up into your under-eye concealer. Stern recommended starting with a liquid blush and setting it with a powder version. Everywhere you place concealer, bake with a translucent powder.

Step No. 5

The eye makeup is where the “unrecognizable” part kicks into gear. First, blend a brown shadow into your crease, a bright cream in your inner corner, and a touch of shimmer in the center. Once that’s complete, create a siren eye with a long, sharp wing. You can use liquid or cream liner here, depending on how dramatic you’re feeling. Drag the wing to a point beyond your inner corner for that signature siren flick. Before applying a volumizing mascara, line your lower waterline in black or brown.

Step No. 6

You’re not fully ready without a plump, pouty lip. Slightly overline your lips with a brown lip liner. Then, blend it out with neutral lipstick, or go the Hailey Bieber route with a neutral pink gloss. Tap a liquid highlighter on the tip of your nose and your cheekbones. Finally, finish your entire face with a mattifying setting spray.

The Takeaway: I Felt Like That Girl

In the past several years, I’ve gotten used to wearing as little makeup as possible, so this was definitely out of my comfort zone. But when I tried unrecognizable makeup for a date night on Valentine’s Day, I turned a few heads — even the waiter’s, who told me I looked “Kardashian-level snatched.” That said, it wasn’t the compliments that made me love this look so much, although they certainly hyped me up. By embracing my sultry side, I felt more confident than ever.

Sure, I might not style a cut crease on a regular Monday morning, but the unrecognizable makeup trend proved I can revamp my look with small yet intentional accents on special occasions. Plus, the steps were surprisingly easy to follow, even for a rusty beauty enthusiast like me. The whole process took about 25 minutes from start to finish.

From now on, I’ll still maintain my clean-girl principles: dewy skin, laminated brows, and a glossy lip. However, when I feel like adding a little extra, I’ll up the ante with a baby cat eye and bronze shimmer on my lid — and maybe the siren eye when I want to be a little extra. If you want to dabble with movie star-level glam, you should absolutely give this a go.