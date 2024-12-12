In Elite Daily’s One Nightstand, your favorite celebs and influencers spill allllllll the details about their holy grail beauty products — the select few they always have within arm’s reach on their nightstand. In this installment, actor and model Cara Delevingne shares her go-to beauty routine and the secret to her iconic eyebrows.

As a model, known for strutting down the runway, you would think Cara Delevingne has a vast array of beauty products in her arsenal. Shockingly, though, the 32-year-old admits she prefers to go barefaced most days.

“I don't wear makeup unless I want to for myself,” she tells Elite Daily. When your job requires getting a full beat for fashion week and magazine covers, it’s valid that Delevingne says she’s “not a huge wearer of makeup” when she’s doing her own look. Even when she’s with BFFs like Taylor Swift, everyday glam doesn’t come up in conversation.

While some besties may exchange fave lipstick recs, Delevingne says, “When I'm with my friends, I don't really talk about products. A lot of my friends are very busy, so when we see each other it's like a big catch-up on life.” *But* that doesn’t mean she’s short of beauty secrets to share.

Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images

Leading up to L'Oréal Paris’ 2024 Women of Worth Gala in Los Angeles, the brand ambassador shares her makeup and skin care essentials, including the secret to her bold and beautiful brows. (Hint: There’s no gel needed.)

Cara’s “Most Important” Makeup Must-Haves

The Paper Towns star likes to “really keep things simple” — at least when it comes to her beauty look. But, when she does feel like adding a little something, it’s always a lipstick or mascara: “Those are the most important.”

The lipstick she’s always reaching for because of its “amazing color” and “super long-lasting” finish is L'Oréal’s Color Riche Lipstick in the shade Le Rouge Determination.

Her mascara of choice is also L'Oréal. “My favorite is the Panorama Mascara,” she says. “It's best for that winged-out, really heavy Twiggy look.”

Her Eyebrow Hack Requires A Surprising Product

Delevingne is known for her iconic, bold brows, but gel is not what she uses to keep them in place. “I prefer to use Elnett hairspray with a mascara wand,” says the model.

She first discovered this trick when a makeup artist did her brows for a fashion show; ever since, Delevingne has adopted this hack. “It is the best thing ever, so I always have a little mini bottle of hairspray and I put it on my mascara wand.”

Elnett, in particular, is Delevingne’s go-to because she has a nostalgic love for the smell. “One of the first products I ever remember seeing when I was younger was Elnett because my granny used to use it all the time,” she says. “The scent is like a childhood smell.”

Cara’s Skin Prep Trick For Red Carpet Events

Delevingne tries to give her self-described “pretty-sensitive” skin as much of a break as she can. Her day-to-day aesthetic is “the dewy, wet look” sans makeup, which she achieves thanks to L’Oréal’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum. “It always just keeps your skin looking really dewy and it lasts a really long time,” she says.

Skin care is her priority, which for her means SPF when going outside and Midnight Eye Cream before bed.

Before an event like the L’Oréal Women of Worth celebration, Delevingne also likes to give herself a face massage. She says, “It just gets the blood flowing. I have quite bad TMJ [disorder], so I like to get into my jaw. It helps me relax.”

Even though she tends to use her hands for a massage, she keeps a roller in her bag, as well: “Anything to have some time for yourself before you go to these events is really good.”