Sabrina Carpenter is the queen of pop — and epic lip combos. As the pint-sized pop crooner heads on tour, fans can’t help but still obsess over her lippie in the “Taste” music video. You know, the one she puts on while using a knife as a mirror. An iconic move, by the way.

According to Allure, the soft mauve brown product (which is giving creamy espresso latte), is Prada’s Monochrome Soft Matte Lipstick in the shade Tonka. Of course, it should come as no surprise that the hitmaker is rocking a $50 lipstick. While you may want to covet this lipstick in your own collection, $50 is a steep price to pay for a single tube. Thankfully, there are tons of cheap dupes available in super similar shades. Below, find a few options from Urban Decay, Elf, Fenty, and more for as low as $9.

Sabrina Carpenter, YouTube

An Espresso-Proof Lipstick Dupe

MAC took their lipstick formula up a notch with these incredibly silky matte lipsticks. The best part? They have a $25 dupe for the Tonka shade: Cafe Mocha. Now you can rock the perfect espresso lip while sipping your fave latte at a local coffee shop.

The No-Nonsense Liquid Lipstick

It turns out that my go-to long-lasting liquid lipstick also has the perfect Tonka dupe. It’s a perfect dusty pink that won’t transfer as you take a page out of Carpenter’s book and make out with your ex’s new girl. Did I mention it’s also under $30?

For The Short ‘N’ Sweet Girlies On A Budget

This dusty mauve shade from Elf costs less than a Venti pumpkin spice latte with oat milk (at least in New York). With a five-star rating, this customer-loved lipstick is a great option for anyone on a budget who won’t budge on quality.

This Shade Leaves Quite an Impression

Who said clean beauty had to be expensive? This beautiful shade from Merit costs less than $30 and is a long-lasting, vegan formula that serves bright colors all day long. Go bold and add a thin layer of lip liner before applying this non-drying formula.

Is There Such Thing As Good Lip Chem?

Bed chem? Yes. Lip chem? Also yes. At least when it comes to this creamy Nars lipstick in the same mauve-brown shade as Prada. This one comes in three finishes — matte, satin, and sheer — and might possibly be the perfect nude.

Don’t Smile? It’s Hard Not To With This Shade

An underrated lipstick format, this chunky lip pencil serves a delicious amount of pigment. For an award-winning (and super moisturizing) lipstick, it’s hard to believe it’s only $20 on Amazon. Add a thin layer of gloss over it to accentuate your Carpenter-inspired look.

Even More Tonka Lipstick Dupes You’ll Love

Want even more mauve-y brown lipstick options? Below, find more Tonka-esque shades that you’ll love (and cost way less than $50).