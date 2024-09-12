When it comes to iconic celebrity feuds, there’s no battleground like the VMAs. From Kanye West snatching Taylor Swift’s mic to Nicki Minaj calling out Miley Cyrus, the awards show’s stage has given birth to some of the shadiest moments in pop culture. And in 2024, there were three main characters in the VMAs’ juiciest drama: Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes.

Even when the trio was just announced to all be performing at the 2024 ceremony, fans knew things were about to get heated. Carpenter just put out an album full of pointed digs at her ex Mendes and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Cabello. Meanwhile, Cabello had also resurrected past drama with songs seemingly aimed at Mendes and Carpenter (who were rumored to be dating when she reconnected with her ex in 2023). And while his work has been less shady, Mendes also put out new music reflecting on a past relationship, presumably with Cabello.

Basically, this love triangle was primed to explode as all three singers took to the stage at the VMAs, and they did not disappoint.

It Started With The Looks

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

The scene was set early, as viewers pointed out that Carpenter and Cabello arrived in noticeably contrasting looks. To add to the speculation, Mendes was dressed in all black, prompting fans to compare the styling to Carpenter’s “Taste” music video — which is about a certain pesky love triangle.

Shawn’s New Lyrics Hinted At Camila

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Mendes premiered a new song called “Nobody Knows” at the show, and its lyrics seemed to hint at his past romance with Cabello. In the song, he sings:

You’re an amateur drunk and everyone knows it / But f*ck, you’re the one and I live for those moments / When the bottle is open, anything can happen / Flying too close to the sun.

That last line seems to reference Cabello’s Instagram bio, which reads, “Long, thick black hair turned white from flying too close to the sun.”

The references to alcohol also may be alluding to Mendes and Cabello’s recent reunion. In explaining the inspiration behind her song “June Gloom” (which is about reconnecting with an ex), Cabello described a drunken night and compared the reignited spark to liquor. “We decided to take what was an innocent walk on this beach with a bottle of alcohol,” Cabello recalled. “I don’t know what I was more drunk on, him or the alcohol.”

Sabrina’s Taste-y Performance

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carpenter did not shy away from the love triangle at all during her performance. She kicked off her slot by singing “Taste,” her latest single which fans have already deduced is very likely inspired by her situationship with Mendes when he started seeing Cabello again. Considering both Mendes and Cabello were in the room for the performance, the song choice was pretty bold on Carpenter’s part.

Camila Laid Shawn To Rest With A Bang

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Finally, the shadiest performance of all came courtesy of Cabello, who let out her rage at an ex she’s finally outgrown in the live debut of her song “Godspeed.” Tellingly, the performance opened with a laptop playing a snippet of “June Gloom,” and ended with her smashing that laptop. Since “June Gloom” is a not-so-hidden ode to Mendes, the destructive act seem to signal the Cabello and Mendes rollercoaster has finally ended... and not so smoothly.