Camila Seems To Respond To Sabrina's Songs About Shawn In New Lyrics

Turns out, Sabrina Carpenter really did only give us a “Taste” of her dramatic love triangle with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. A couple weeks after Carpenter reopened the Shawmila floodgates, Cabello appeared to add her own take on the situation with a song that not-so-subtly hints at Mendes and Carpenter’s brief time together. And the lyrics definitely have a lot of similarities to a few of Carpenter’s songs.

Cabello released the deluxe version of her album C,XOXO on Sept. 6, and one of the new bonus tracks immediately caught fans’ eyes. On “Can Friends Kiss?,” Cabello sings about an ex-boyfriend she still has the hots for, and wants to seduce away from his new girlfriend. The topic immediately calls to mind Cabello’s on-and-off relationship with Mendes. The two ended their two-year romance in 2021, but kept onlookers guessing as they repeatedly reunited and seemed to rekindle things.

In the midst of the Shawmila rollercoaster, Mendes was briefly linked to Carpenter in early 2023... right before Mendes and Cabello seemed to get back together during a romantic Coachella rendezvous. It’s an event Carpenter appeared to reference on her recently released song about a boyfriend going back to his ex, “Coincidence.”

And now, “Coincidence” may have its own sister track in Cabello’s “Can Friends Kiss?” In her new song, Cabello rolls her eyes at the new woman her ex has been seeing:

I don't like your new girl, she don't move me / When you talk about her, I get moody.

The intro focuses on Cabello calling up her ex, which is also a big theme in “Coincidence” as Carpenter suspects her man is hiding something on his phone from her.

Of course, this trio has yet to outright confirm the inspiration for these songs, but the timing of Cabello’s new release seems to be more than just a coincidence. Plus, Cabello, Carpenter, and Mendes are all going to be performing at the VMAs in a matter of days — perhaps some truths will come to light now that they all seem to want to talk about this messy period in their love lives.