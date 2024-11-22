Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne have been besties for years, and according to the model, there was even a time the duo lived together. In a story for Interview Magazine, Delevingne opened up about her relationship with Swift while speaking to comedian and devout Swiftie Nikki Glazer.

At one point, Glazer and Delevingne discussed what a celebrity roast of Swift would look like. “I could definitely roast her, because I lived with her for a little bit,” Delevingne told Glazer in October.

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her,” Delevingne continued. “We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great.”

Apparently, Swift is no stranger to a good roast. When Glazer said that she “angry if anyone was really mean” to the Eras Tour singer, Delevingne said that she thought Swift would be a good sport about it. “The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast,” she said. “She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f*ck everyone up so hard.”

Since becoming friends at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013, Delevingne has been a part of Swift’s OG girl squad. She made an appearance in the “Bad Blood” music video in 2014 and went onstage during Swift’s 1989 tour in 2015.

Their friendship has stayed pretty consistent over the years. Delevingne publicly stood up for Swift during her feud with Scooter Braun in 2019. More recently, Swift and Delevingne showed up for each other’s major career moments. Delevingne supported Swift on the Eras Tour, while Swift went to see Delevingne’s London play, Cabaret, in May, per People.

Delevingne has also been a vocal fan of Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce. “I'm so, so happy for her,” Delevingne told E! at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November 2023. “There's definitely something very different about them.” At the time, she added, "I'm always rooting for my girl."