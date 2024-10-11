Scooter Braun wants to put an end to the bad blood. Five years after he bought Taylor Swift’s masters, a move that prompted Swift to re-record her first six albums, Braun is saying that “it’s time to move on” from the drama.

Back in 2019, Swift posted a lengthy statement after learning that Braun had purchased her masters from Big Machine Records. “I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote at the time.

Things have only gotten more convoluted since, with both Swift and Braun presenting very different versions of the story. Then, on Oct. 8, Braun said that he thought it was best to move forward and leave all the drama behind after watching the documentary Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood.

“I watched [the documentary] recently. I wasn’t going to watch it because I just thought it was going to be, like, another hit piece,” he said at a Bloomberg Screentime event, per Entertainment Weekly. “And I pretty much stayed quiet about this kind of stuff. And my dad called me and my mom, and they were like, ‘We just watched it. We think you should watch it.’ So I did.”

“Look, it’s five years later,” he continued. “I think, everyone, it’s time to move on. There were a lot of things that were misrepresented.”

Braun added that a lack of communication played a big role in the feud. “I think that it's important in any kind of conflict that people actually communicate directly with each other," he said. “I think doing it out on social media and in front of the whole world is not the place. And I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other have a conversation, they usually find out the monster’s not real, and that hasn’t happened. And that has not happened.”

At the event, Braun also gave Swift a compliment. “I think the artist that’s one you should always bet on, and is already a huge star, and you can always bet on because they want it all the time, and they do whatever it takes to be present, is Taylor Swift,” he said.