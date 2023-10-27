Let’s Reassess Where Taylor Stands With Her “Bad Blood” Girlies Today

Welcome to the 1989-verse. There’s an undeniable allure to Taylor Swift’s fifth album, which was re-released on Oct. 27. Before its original release in 2014, Swift dominated the country-pop genre with ease. But in a surprise twist, she retired that teardrop-stained guitar to focus on her now untouchable pop star persona. The singer stepped into her dramatic synth-pop bag on 1989 — and rightfully so, because what’s a pure pop album without a little melodrama? Without that level of exaggeration, there’s a chance the project’s fourth single, “Bad Blood,” wouldn’t exist.

“Bad Blood” is a legendary representation of the 1989 era. At the time, Swift moved to New York (hence the album’s opening track), was involved in a few feuds, and built a new squad of friends. Her besties — which included Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and more — were always seen with Swift, whether that be at an award show or a wholesome girl’s night in.

The group’s most iconic appearance came in the “Bad Blood” music video, where each friend channeled their inner superhero to “battle” Swift’s nemesis (the song is widely believed to be about her feud with Katy Perry). While the two singers are now on good terms, that can’t totally be said for Swift’s relationship with her OG squad.

After the music video released in 2015, her inner circle went through a few changes — either some friends were left behind or straight-up started feuding with Swift. Interestingly, only a handful of her former squad have made it into her new friend group.

In honor of 1989’s re-release, let’s investigate where Swift stands with her “Bad Blood” posse.

01 Cara Delevingne Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images Status: Good Cara Delevingne was one of many model-actors that appeared in Swift’s squad. According to Insider, the two first met at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and took a few photos backstage. By the next year, Delevingne had joined the singer’s inner circle. Not only did she star as Mother Chucker (a fighter known for her nunchuck skills) in the 2015 “Bad Blood” music video, she also attended Swift’s 1989 tour that same year. Luckily, their friendship remained strong beyond the 1989 era. In 2019, Delevingne publicly supported Swift amid her feud with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her music. Then, after the release of 2020’s Folklore, Swift sent Delevingne a replica of the oversized sweater she wore in the “Cardigan” music video. Now, nearly three years after that cozy gift, it appears their connection hasn’t dwindled. This year alone, Delevingne attended (and live streamed) the opening night of Swift’s Eras Tour in Arizona and was seen hanging out with the singer last month.

02 Cindy Crawford Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Status: Distant, But Friendly Cindy Crawford is another supermodel that made it into Swift’s squad. ICYMI, she starred as the Headmistress in the “Bad Blood” music video. It seemed this role was destined for Crawford, as she compared her latex, sword-wielding character to her fierce walk at Thierry Mugler’s 1990 runway show. In terms of Crawford and Swift’s current friendship status, it seems a bit gray. The two stars haven’t been spotted together since the “Bad Blood” era; however, Swift seems to be cordial with Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber. Gerber was one of many celebrities who received the Folklore cardigan in 2020 (ahem, her aforementioned selfie with Delevingne) and she attended Swift’s L.A. Eras show on Aug. 8. With that said, there’s a chance Swift and Crawford might still be in one another’s good graces.

04 Ellie Goulding TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images Status: Possibly On Bad Terms This is another case of a gray-area friendship. Ellie Goulding and Swift first met as guests on the Jonathan Ross Show in 2012. The two remained close afterward, so much so that Swift tapped Goulding to play Destructa X in the “Bad Blood” music video. If that doesn’t speak to their bond, Goulding also reportedly introduced Swift to Calvin Harris, whom she later dated from March 2015 to June 2016. Since that relationship infamously ended on a sour note, fans also assumed that Swift probably had a falling out with Goulding after breaking up with Harris. The two singers haven’t publicly interacted since the 1989 era, so it definitely seems like they have drifted apart.

05 Gigi Hadid Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Status: Good Gigi Hadid and Swift’s friendship goes back to the mid-2010s. The two first met at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party in March 2014, and Hadid shared their interaction on Instagram, per People. It wasn’t long until she became a staple in Swift’s inner circle, making her the perfect cast-mate as Slay-Z in the “Bad Blood” video. The duo continued sharing sweet moments over the next eight years, cementing that they’re still close friends. In 2015, Hadid joined Swift on stage during one of her 1989 shows. The following year, Swift gifted Hadid a personalized cake for her 21st birthday. The two stars have also publicly hung out several times this year, most recently when Hadid cheered on the singer at the Eras Tour in July.

06 Hailee Steinfeld Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Status: Not Close, But No Bad Blood Hailee Steinfeld was another member of Swift’s early friend group. She starred in the “Bad Blood” music video as The Trinity, the only member to get a three-person character. Similarly to Hadid, she also appeared on Swift’s 1989 tour in 2015. These few moments proved the two were friends, but not on a besties level. In an August 2016 interview with Seventeen, Steinfeld revealed that she and Swift aren’t as close as fans think, but she complimented Swift as being “amazing” nonetheless. As for where they stand now, it’s a bit uncertain. The two singers haven’t been spotted together since the 1989 show; however, they’re both now prominently dating NFL players.

07 Hayley Williams NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Status: Good Hayley Williams and Swift’s connection goes all the way back to 2009, when they met as first-time attendees at the Grammys. Nearly two years later, Swift brought Williams out to sing “That’s What You Get” during her Speak Now tour. Their friendship hit another echelon four years later, when Williams appeared in the “Bad Blood” cast as the Crimson Curse — a genius nod to her iconic red hair. After 1989, their bond flew under the radar. It wasn’t until this year that the two began publicly praising one another. For the first half of Swift’s Eras Tour, Paramore served as one of the opening acts. During their Mar. 17 set, Williams revealed that Swift’s mom Andrea (whom she met backstage at the 2009 Grammys) inspired the two to become close. “[Andrea] said to me, ‘My daughter, she just played, she’s just getting started and she doesn’t really know anybody in the business,” Williams said in a fan video, per Variety. “‘And I just really want her to be around people her age that are doing the same thing,’ and so I got her number.” Nearly four months later, the two stars collaborated on Swift’s Speak Now vault track “Castles Crumbling.”

08 Jessica Alba Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Status: Distant, But Friendly Jessica Alba was another notable face in the Sin City-esque music video. Alba’s cameo in “Bad Blood” (a motorcycle-riding icon named Domino) made perfect sense, as she starred in that exact action movie in 2005. While her friendship with Swift seemed sudden at the time, the two actually had a brief run-in at the 2010 American Music Awards. There, the actor presented Swift with the Favorite Country Female Artist trophy. In August 2015, three months after the music video’s release, Alba shared a sweet photo with Swift on Instagram. “My lil #squad w the most beautiful, talented and kindest @taylorswift,” she wrote. While the two haven’t been seen together since this photo op, it seems there’s no ill will between them. Alba (alongside her husband and three children) attended the singer’s Eras Tour in August, proving her Swiftie stan card hasn’t declined.

10 Lena Dunham Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images Status: Good Other than the Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show, social media was an ideal place for Swift to find her star-studded crew. That can be said for her friendship with Lena Dunham, who she met on Twitter in October 2012 after the actor complimented her Red album as “triumphant.” That praise led to a reported DM, where they seemingly built enough conversation for Dunham to be invited to the “Bad Blood” set. Though there was speculation that Dunham’s breakup with Swift’s producer Jack Antonoff may have caused Swift to distance herself from Dunham, the two proved they’re still close when Swift became Dunham’s bridesmaid for her wedding to Luis Felber in 2021.

11 Lily Aldridge Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Status: Good It appears the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Show was a gathering ground of Swift’s future besties. Similar to Delevingne, Lily Aldridge met Swift at the fashion event that year. Two years later, the model starred in the “Bad Blood” music video as Frost Bite. Luckily, it doesn’t seem their friendship is running on thin ice. Like most of Swift’s inner circle, Aldridge made a surprise appearance at the 1989 tour. Then, in September 2016 — two days after Swift’s reported breakup with Tom Hiddleston — the two pals had a girls’ night out in New York. The two had dinner at The Greenwich Hotel and wore coordinating outfits, because ~friend telepathy.~ Their bond only strengthened from there, including Aldridge praising Swift on her 28th birthday in 2018 and attending the Eras Tour this summer.

12 Mariska Hargitay Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Status: Good Let’s load up a batch of friendship bracelets for this iconic detective. Similar to Swift’s cat Meredith Gray, the singer named another one of her feline pets after Hargitay’s Law & Order character: Olivia Benson. In a May 2015 interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor revealed she and Swift first met at the Met Gala. While it’s not clear what year they crossed paths, the SVU legend offered some insight to their conversation. “I met her at the Met Gala, OK, and I was so uncool. And she’s down there, she's like, ‘Hi, I like your show!’ And I'm like, ‘Oh thanks!’ And I didn't know that she was like the second coming, right?” Hargitay teased. “But she was so sweet.” Though Hargitay felt she wasn’t impressive on their first met, she certainly scored enough points to star in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video. Since then, the two have remained on one another’s radar. Like most of the “Bad Blood” cast, Swift invited Hargitay onstage during her 1989 tour, and the actor attended the Eras Tour earlier this summer.

14 Selena Gomez ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Status: Good It’s no secret that Selena Gomez and Swift have been close for years. And by the looks of their current bond, it seems the two have another few decades under their belt. The two singers reportedly met in 2008, when Swift was in a relationship with Joe Jonas and Gomez was dating Nick Jonas. Now that’s a double date! Since then, the friends kept in contact and would occasionally share sweet moments at events like the 2014 Met Gala. The following year, Gomez snagged her most impressive role yet (sorry, Mabel — you own that spot now): She starred as the Arsyn in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video. Over the years, the two have often praised one another on social media and their friendship in interviews. Gomez notably called Swift “my only friend in the industry” in a November 2022 cover story with Rolling Stone, and she attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour dates in Texas earlier this summer. The two were also all-smiles at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, proving their bond will outlive us all.

15 Serayah Scott Dudelson/WireImage/Getty Images Status: Unknown Serayah’s appearance in the “Bad Blood” cast was a well-deserved one. At the time, the singer-actor was a promising star on FOX’s Empire and released a few hits on the series (hi, “Drip Drop.”) By the end of Empire’s first season, Serayah stepped into her role as Dilemma in the 2015 music video. The two haven’t been seen together since “Bad Blood,” but that doesn’t mean Swift hasn’t left a lasting impression on Serayah. In a December 2022 feature with Rolling Stone, Serayah spoke about her brand ambassador role for DeLeón Tequila and how she originally wasn’t a fan of the liquor’s taste. However, Swift gave her a new perspective. “My first time [trying tequila] was taking shots with Taylor Swift actually,” Serayah told the outlet. “Before that, I used to drink dark [liquor] only. I love [tequila] now. It’s lightweight, provides good vibes, and I can wake up and attack the next day easily.”