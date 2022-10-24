Taylor Swift held nothing back on Midnights. Apart from appearing to reference her infamous feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as well as her fallout with Scooter Braun throughout the album, fans think Swift’s bonus track, “High Infidelity” is about her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

The stars were reportedly together for 15 months. According to US Weekly, Swift and Harris began dating in March 2015 and then broke up in June 2016. While they were together, Swift and Harris co-wrote “This Is What You Came For.” At the time, the “Anti-Hero” singer was credited for her work under the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

Swift spoke about the decision to use a fake name in a November 2020 interview with Rolling Stone. “I think when a pseudonym comes in is when you still have a love for making the work and you don’t want the work to become overshadowed by this thing that’s been built around you, based on what people know about you,” she said. “I wrote under the name Nils Sjöberg because those are two of the most popular names of Swedish males.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

According to fans, Swift appears to allude to an ex with a musical background in “High Infidelity” during the chorus when she sings: “High infidelity/ Put on your records and regret me/ I bent the truth too far tonight/ I was dancing around, dancing around it/ High infidelity/ Put on your headphones and burn my city.”

Then, there’s also the fact that during the second verse, Swift references an important date relating to her relationship with Harris. “Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?” she sings. It’s interesting because April 29, 2016, is the day “This Is What You Came For” dropped.

The easter eggs didn’t go over fans’ heads.

So, who is “High Infidelity” actually about? Swift hasn’t revealed her inspiration behind the track, but based on her lyrics alone, my money is on Harris.