When Taylor Swift gives her fans an inch, they will take a mile. Whether they are new to the party or veterans of Swift’s country-turned-pop music since 2006, there are few fanbases more dedicated to their fave than Swifties. Two months after its surprise announcement, Midnights dropped on Oct. 21 and fans have spent the last 24 hours decoding every track. Among the 13+ songs, Swifties were quick to suspect that the song could have a possible connection to Swift’s years-long feud with Kanye West.

The drama all started at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Kanye West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video. He took the mic to praise Beyoncé, who lost to Swift, which made the whole night awkward. Now, no one can say “I’mma let you finish” without thinking of West. After years of back and forth, their feud seemed to be put to rest — until fans heard “Vigilante Sh*t.” Track 8 has the vibe of an assassin readying for a fight and each lyric cuts deeper than the last. Though there are no specific namedrops, Swift tells the story of befriending her enemy’s ex-wife and helping her destroy the person that wronged her.

There’s some speculation that the lyrics could be targeting Scooter Braun, who bought Swift’s masters. Braun’s relationship with his wife recently ended and some fans think Swift was in on it. But the popular consensus among fans seems to be that the song is actually about Swift helping Kim Kardashian leave her marriage to Kanye West based on this verse: “She needed cold hard proof, so I gave her some. She had the envelope, where you think she got it from? Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride. Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife.”

Judging by the buzz on Twitter, Swifties have a lot of theories on what “Vigilante Sh*t” actually means.

Mic Drop

Fans patted themselves on the back when they first heard the song and started to connect the dots.

Happy Birthday Kim!

Kim Kardashian’s birthday is on Oct. 21 — guess when Midnights was released? Fans think Taylor Swift came to the party prepared.

Anti-Hero

Swift dropped a music video for “Anti-Hero” alongside the release of Midnights and fans think there are a lot of Easter eggs that nod to Swift’s feud with Kimye.

Thick As Thieves

For some fans, the only thing better than Taylor Swift shading Kanye West is her shading him with his ex-wife.