Here's Why Swifties Are Convinced Taylor Will Be In The Grey's Anatomy Finale

Taylor Swift’s wildest dreams could be coming true very soon... if a new rumor is to be believed. The new gossip is that the music superstar will have a role in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale, which will also be the show’s milestone 400th episode. Obviously, the long-running medical drama is going to want to do something huge to mark the momentous occasion, so could a visit from the show’s most famous superfan be in the cards? Here’s what you need to know about that Taylor Swift Grey’s Anatomy cameo rumor.

It’s no secret that Swift is a long-time devotee of Grey’s Anatomy. She’s fangirled over the medical drama many times over the years, even going so far as to name her cat Meredith Grey after the show’s main character. Now, it seems like she may finally get to show up on her favorite series for a major episode. On May 24, just two days before the two-part Season 18 finally will premiere on ABC, Swifties pointed out that Taylor’s name was listed in the IMDb cast credits for the Grey’s finale. The screenshot went viral on TikTok, as fans theorized how she might fit into the story and whether her appearance would be accompanied by a new song.

The title of the final two Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 episodes also helps fuel this rumor — they’re called “Out for Blood” and “You Are the Blood,” and will center on a blood shortage at Grey Sloan. Coincidentally enough, Grey’s star Ellen Pompeo appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, and Swift has been dropping hints that her next re-release will be 1989, the album with “Bad Blood” on it. The stars seem to be aligning for Swift to potentially release “Bad Blood (Taylor’s Version)” for the Season 18 finale.

Fans were also quick to joke that Taylor is technically a doctor now, having received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University just a week before the big finale.

It sure seems like there’s a lot of convincing weight behind this rumor, but Swifties shouldn’t get their hopes up too high just yet. Since the cameo goss went viral, Swift’s name no longer appears on the IMDb cast list for either finale episode, nor does Grey’s Anatomy appear among her IMDb credits.

Fans are still holding out hope the update was meaningful — even if Swift doesn’t appear on the show in person, perhaps she is still going to release music for the finale. Tune in to the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale on Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC to find out if Swift will show up or not.