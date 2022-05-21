The Grey's Anatomy Season Finale Promo Brings Back So Many Familiar Faces

As the saying goes, two is better than one, and that stays true for Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 18 finale, since fans are getting two hourlong episodes back-to-back to close out the season. And it’ll be a milestone event, as the latter episode will mark the long standing ABC medical drama’s 400th episode. The show first premiered in 2005, set around a group of doctors at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital, now the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The promo for the 400th episode titled “You Are the Blood” was released on May 19, and it has fans on the edge of their seats. You’ll have to watch the Grey's Anatomy Season 18 finale promo for a sneak preview of what happens.

In the latest episode, “Stronger Than Hate,” fans saw Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) getting up to speed with Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) family and friends at a dinner party to welcome him to the hospital. Nick will appear in the finale — according to the synopsis for episode 19, “Out For Blood,” he will ask Meredith to help with his patient. The finale centers around a blood shortage that leads the hospital to set up a voluntary donation center. Plus, the episode 20 synopsis says Meredith will “make a risky decision regarding a patient.”

The Season 18 finale promo video kicks off with a speedy flashback of key moments from the past 398 episodes. Then Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) announces that Jamarah Blake will decide whether the hospital’s residency program will continue. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) gets threatened, and Meredith stands her ground as she says she does “not love being told what to do.”

Probably the most exciting bit of the teaser is the return of Japril — Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew). The former husband and wife were set to move to Boston, after Jackson decided to run the Catherine Fox Foundation and wanted April, Matthew, and Harriet to go with him. In Season 17, April agreed and revealed that she and Matthew had split up. Could this mean Japril will get back together?

Williams previously told Deadline that he thinks “it’s pretty possible that [Jackson] rekindles a romantic connection to his ex-wife, they’re damn good together.” Drew thinks so too. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she decided Japril are meant to end up together. “I’ve never been shy about wanting Japril to be endgame; it’s what I wanted the whole time,” she said.

There is so much on the line for this season’s finale. Tune in on Thursday, May 26, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC to watch the two-part finale of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.