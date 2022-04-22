Grey’s Anatomy alums just can’t seem to stay away from the show. Already in Season 18, Kate Walsh returned as Addison Montgomery, and Season 17 was basically one big reunion special thanks to Meredith’s rotating cast of visitors to her dream beach. It looks like there’s at least one more reunion on the horizon. Jackson and April are returning to Grey’s Anatomy this season, just in time for the Season 18 finale.

Deadline reported that Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) will be back for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale, which airs May 26. The last time audiences got to see Japril was at the end of last season when Jackson visited April to let her know he was leaving Seattle to run his family’s foundation in Boston. April revealed that she had separated from her husband and agreed to move to Boston with him, which gave a lot of fans hope that Japril might be a thing again in the future. The fact that the two characters are returning to the show together this season is a good sign that they’re back together. But, fans will have to tune in to the May 26 episode to find out for sure.

Previously, Williams told Deadline that he had hope for the future of Jackson and April’s romance. He said, “I think it’s pretty possible that he rekindles a romantic connection to his ex-wife, they’re damn good together, but most importantly what he needs from that is friendship and kindness, and patience, and understanding, and I think that he will get that with her and be able to share and give and reciprocate it as well.”

As for Drew, she’s definitely on board for the return of a Japril romance. Drew told writer Lynette Rice for the book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy, “I always, always wanted [April] to end up with Jackson, especially after they had their baby.”

Perhaps the return of Japril will finally give fans (and the actors) the ending for Jackson and April that they’ve always wanted.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.