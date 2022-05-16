Nick Gets The Third Degree In The New Grey's Anatomy Promo

It’s time for Dr. Nick Marsh to get the official Seattle welcome. Nick (Scott Speedman) has been dating Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) for a little while now, and he’s made the big leap to join her at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for at least a few months. Things are pretty serious between them, which means the only logical next step is for him to get to know Meredith’s family and friends... and she has a lot of them. In the promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 18, the whole Grey’s Anatomy cast gathers at Meredith’s house to get to know him in their typically intense style.

A few episodes back, Nick had dinner with Meredith and her kids, which seemed like the first step in making him a bigger part of Meredith’s world. Now Maggie (Kelly McCreary) is leading the next step by hosting a dinner party “to get to know him,” although Winston (Anthony Hill) makes the astute observation that Maggie would really rather grill Nick than get to know him. Nick doesn’t seem too thrown off by the big dinner party. “If you’re trying to scare me off, it’s going to take a lot more than your sister and your kids,” he tells Meredith. Unfortunately for Nick, it looks like a lot more is in store for him at the dinner party, including a nonstop line of questioning from all the other Grey Sloan doctors. You can check it out in the full promo below.

Nick’s hardcore dinner party initiation into Meredith’s Seattle world comes after he already began his initiation into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Season 18, Episode 17. While Meredith was helping Richard (James Pickens Jr.) out after he accidentally got high from some weed-spiked juice, Nick took over Meredith’s surgeries. That meant he had to face off against Bailey (Chandra Wilson) when she pushed back against him in the OR. Fighting Bailey — especially when she’s stressed from trying to save the residency program — is no easy task, so if Nick survived that, he should hopefully be ok when he gets the third degree in the next Grey’s Anatomy episode.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues on Thursday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.