Nick Crosses A Major Line With Bailey In The New Grey's Anatomy Promo

When the fate of an entire surgical residency program is resting on your shoulders, you’re bound to feel the pressure. So it makes sense that Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has been pretty tense lately on Grey’s Anatomy. In the promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 17, Bailey continues to be pretty tough on her dwindling resident population. But this time, she speaks out while in Nick’s (Scott Speedman) operating room, and he’s not having any of it.

To be fair to Nick, he’s already in a Grey Sloan operating room because he cares about Bailey’s residency program. At the end of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 16, Nick told Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) that he thought she should put her plans to move to Minnesota on hold in order to stay in Seattle and help Bailey get her surgical team back on track. With Meredith staying in Seattle a bit longer, Nick decided to join her and work at Grey Sloan Memorial alongside her. So that’s how Nick ends up running an OR where Bailey tries to give Schmidt (Jake Borelli) some tough love. And when Nick hears that tough love (and how it starts to frazzled Schmidt) Nick crosses a big line and tells Bailey to “shut up.”

You can check out the tense moment in the Grey’s Anatomy promo below:

Saving the surgical residency program is front of mind for everyone at Grey Sloan, not just Bailey. The promo shows Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) telling Meredith that he has to save the program. However, he gets distracted mid-speech and starts to see multiple Merediths in front of him. It turns out he accidentally drank a green juice laced with cannabis and is high. “You’re stoned,” Meredith tells him, once she realizes his mistake. That high could pose a problem in the hospital, and especially for Richard, who’s sober. Fans will just have to tune in to see how it plays out — and how it impacts the fight to save the residency program.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.