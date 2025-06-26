I’ve combated acne on my face and body for what feels like a lifetime. Despite following every dermatologist’s advice to keep my sheets freshly washed, shower regularly, and cake my skin with a concoction of acne-fighting ingredients, I still find myself battling blemishes and even more stubborn hyperpigmentation. Despite intensive exfoliating sessions with body scrubs and frequent changes in my clothes after every workout, the breakouts persist, especially on my back, chest, and shoulders.

While I’ve tried and reviewed a slew of beauty products over the years, I haven’t found body care that actually tackles my concerns, and if I’m being honest, I’ve accepted my fate — up until this point, that is. So, when I noticed PanOxyl’s Acne Banishing Spray dominating my TikTok FYP over the past few months, I wondered if this could free me from decades of clogged pores on my body.

“TikTok tends to amplify products that show visible results and that feel easy to use,” Dr. Mona Foad, M.D., MHS, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of MONA Dermatology, tells me over email. “It’s affordable, accessible, and when it works well for someone, they want to share it. That kind of buzz spreads quickly, especially with before-and-after videos or real-time reactions.”

Below, see whether three weeks of testing made a difference in my acne-prone skin.

Fast Facts:

Price: $18

Who this is best for: This spray advertises that it works on all skin types, though it’s primarily for those with acne-prone skin.

What I like: I love its quick and easy spray-on method. This fragrance and paraben-free formula dries quickly without feeling heavy or greasy.

What I don’t like: I have no notes on the formula, but I wish it were available in travel sizes so I could take it on the go.

My rating: 5/5

PanOxyl’s Acne Banishing Spray:

The PanOxyl Acne Banishing Body Spray is a serum spray formulated with 2% salicylic acid that treats stubborn pimples, unclogs pores, and prevents future breakouts. In addition to salicylic acid, the spray is formulated with benzoyl peroxide, niacinamide, and vitamin C, as well as soothing ingredients such as witch hazel and aloe vera.

The Ingredients:

Salicylic acid: A star ingredient in this formula, salicylic acid is a chemical exfoliant that helps slough dead skin cells, clarifies pores, and offers anti-inflammatory properties. “Salicylic acid is a type of beta-hydroxy acid that is oil-soluble, so it penetrates deep into pores to eliminate excess oil and unclog the pores,” Foad says.

Niacinamide: This variant of vitamin B3 reduces redness and inflammation and strengthens the skin barrier.

Benzoyl peroxide: Benzoyl peroxide is a “well-studied anti-bacterial treatment for acne,” Foad says, and it’s one of the main active ingredients in PanOxyl Acne Banishing Spray. “It helps reduce acne-causing bacteria and keeps pores clear.”

Vitamin C: This antioxidant evens skin tone, boosts collagen production, and mops the skin of environmental stressors, such as pollution and UV radiation.

Witch hazel: This astringent is an anti-inflammatory agent that helps reduce redness, irritation, and oil.

Aloe vera: This soothing ingredient packs anti-inflammatory benefits and reduces levels of bacteria on the skin.

The Packaging:

The PanOxyl formula comes in a sturdy blue, white, and orange bottle equipped with a 360-degree spray nozzle that allows for rotation and all-over coverage.

My Skin:

My skin teeters between combination and dryness, and it’s acne-prone. I am often battling fungal acne all over my face and body with post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Between running around New York City and working out at the gym, sweat is another pore clogger for me. For three weeks, I tested the product on my back, chest, and shoulders, two to three times a day, to see if it helps. Below, you can see what the breakout on my shoulder looked like before testing the product.

India Roby

How To Apply:

The instructions on how to apply are pretty straightforward: You can apply the product to any part of the body prone to breakouts. The spray bottle comes with a nozzle and can be used one to three times a day.

One clear benefit of PanOxyl’s Acne Banishing Spray is how simple it is to use, especially on hard-to-reach places. “That ease of use often leads to better consistency, which is important when treating acne,” Foad says. As products with benzoyl peroxide can sometimes dry out the skin or bleach clothing and towels, Foad adds that it is important to let the product dry completely before dressing and following up with a gentle, non-comedogenic moisturizer to help prevent dryness. While it can be tempting to give your face a spritz, it is best to avoid the area since it’s delicate, and this formula has a higher and more drying alcohol concentration.

First Impressions:

While unboxing the package, I noticed how gigantic this bottle is. I was relieved to see how much product I got for the cost — at $18, it’s a steal. I tore the plastic off and twisted the nozzle, immediately spraying it onto my target areas. The formula was lightweight and clear, and it dried in under 30 seconds. Some rubbing with my hands helped the skin to absorb the product, too. It didn’t leave a heavy or greasy finish; instead, it was almost as if nothing was on at all. I admit I double-sprayed to make sure I actually covered the areas. What? You can never be too sure!

The Results:

Within a few days, I noticed that my breakouts were clearing up. Blackheads and inflamed pimples that once dotted my back and shoulders flattened, and that one pesky whitehead on my chest is no more. Since using the product, I haven’t experienced irritation from its active and exfoliating ingredients, mostly thanks to the soothing powers of witch hazel and aloe vera.

India Roby

Is It Worth It?

For under $20, the PanOxyl Acne Banishing Spray is worth the viral hype. It does everything it promises to do, though I haven’t seen much difference in my hyperpigmentation just yet. I’m excited to see if there’s more benefit after prolonged use and when it’s paired with the brand’s Foaming Wash.

Final Verdict:

Three weeks have gone by, and I’m obsessed with this product. I’ve always struggled with acne on my body, and it’s been a hassle to nail down a body care routine that works for me. PanOxyl’s Acne Banishing Spray is a must-have for those wanting to clear breakouts with ease. Once again, TikTok was right.

About Me:

India Roby is a writer, editor, and Korean skin care aficionado. Having acne-prone skin doesn’t stop her from test-driving the biggest beauty trends out there. She is a huge believer in “less is more,” and prefers products that are simple enough to incorporate into her day-to-day life. In three years of professional experience, she swears by a few skin care staples that even her mom approves of.

Sources cited:

Dr. Mona Foad, M.D., MHS, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of MONA Dermatology