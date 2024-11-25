The one thing most people are looking for in their makeup is staying power. You want your fave lipstick to last even after a good meal and your mascara to stick around despite crying during a movie. That’s why a good primer is a must.

To kick off your beauty routine, e.l.f. Cosmetics wants you to use its Power Grip Primer. The No. 1-selling beauty product is a gel-based face primer that is formulated to hydrate and smooth your skin, and create a base for your makeup to stay.

This holiday season, e.l.f. is collaborating with Netflix stars Joey King (Uglies, The Kissing Booth) and Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris) on an “eyes. lips. face. fandom.” campaign, celebrating the viral product.

This campaign is encouraging everyone to express themselves and their individuality.

Just like you want your makeup to last throughout date night and dancing during a long concert like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, you also want your game day face to stick around until the end of the last quarter. In a new commercial set to big-time premiere during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, King looks to impress Laviscount’s family while wearing face paint for her favorite team that never comes off, thanks to e.l.f’s Power Grip Primer.

“No matter what you are a fan of — fandoms bring people together,” King shared in a press release. “This campaign is encouraging everyone to express themselves and their individuality. But it’s also reminding us of the things that help us stick together — like a really great primer from e.l.f. or love for your home team!”

On starring in his first-ever makeup campaign, Laviscount shared, “I think my first being with e.l.f. is the best part! Doing something unexpected and entertaining, especially with a brand that’s known for disrupting norms, has been a highlight of my sports season.”

This primer really is a must not just for beauty lovers, but sports fans as well. The $10 essential helps you keep your look on all day, especially if you’re wearing face paint or something a bit more *bejeweled* for your fave team. For instance, the look can help keep your sparkly glitter freckles on, if you’re inspired by Swift’s many gorgeous game day looks while cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you’re not into putting products on your face, you could always go for a subtle look of wearing your team’s colors with eyeshadow or lipstick. The Glow Reviver Lip Oil comes in a black cherry Jam Session shade that’s perfect for teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. You could even get a Stanley cup from e.l.f.’s collab to match your lip oil and stay hydrated throughout the game.

Something that’s as great as your team scoring a touchdown is that the lip oil is also just $8, so together with the primer, you’re spending less than $20 on a gorgeous look that’ll work all season long.