I Tried e.l.f.'s New Electric Mood Collection & The Whole Line Slaps

If Hot Girl Summer and the feeling you got when “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” came on at a middle school dance had a baby, it’d be e.l.f. Cosmetics’ 2021 Electric Mood Collection. Launching on July 1 on elfcosmetics.com and Target.com, the Electric Mood Collection comes as a result of e.l.f.’s annual Beautyscape competition, which went digital in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the winners of the competition usually team up together to develop a new collection for e.l.f., the brand upped the ante for the 2020 Beautyscape 5.0 winners, pairing each with a musician to help design the line. With more than a few shimmer products and punchy, metallic gradient packaging, Electric Mood looks exactly how it sounds. And each product will kick your makeup looks up to high-voltage.

Winners Karol Rodriguez, Emily Carden, and Michael Brooks worked with artists Tove Lo, Tiana Major9, Pitizion, and three alumni from Girls Inc. to design the 10-piece Electric Mood collection, with products representing each artist’s genre and method of self-expression. The rock-and-roll vibes are dripping from Grammy-winning musician Tove Lo’s three-product lineup. There’s the Disco Glitz Brow & Eye Kit ($18, e.l.f. Cosmetics), containing an eye and body glitter paste, a translucent brow pomade, and a dual-sided application brush with dense bristles for the glitter and a spoolie for the pomade. You’ll also find the Hydrating Balm ($10, e.l.f. Cosmetic), a tinted lip balm in a peachy color, and the Glassy Skin Balm ($8, e.l.f. Cosmetics), a non-shimmer balm that can be applied anywhere for a natural-looking glow.

The amount of shine Tiana Major9’s three products are bringing to the table? Astronomical. The Lip Duo ($12, e.l.f. Cosmetics) includes a deep brown lip liner, along with a clear, high-shine lip gloss packed with glitter. Next is the Feeling Lucky 18-Piece Shadow Palette ($16, e.l.f. Cosmetics), with neutrals and shimmers that are rich and vivid, not unlike Tiana’s soul and hip hop sound. Naturally, rounding out Tiana’s lineup is the Illuminating Elixir ($14, e.l.f. Cosmetics), a priming serum that’s essentially liquid glow in a bottle.

The radiant, warm energy exuding from Colombian musician Pitizion is crystal-clear in her products. The Shadow Crayon Duo ($12, e.l.f. Cosmetics) includes light brown and deep bronze eyeshadow sticks boasting a teensy bit of shimmer. The Sheer Stick ($7, e.l.f. Cosmetics) promises a slightly translucent, bright red lip color that still packs a punch. And the De La Sol Cream Face Quad ($12, e.l.f. Cosmetics) features a highlighter, two blushes, and a bronzer, all with a hint of shimmer and an easily blendable consistency. The Electric Mood collection also includes the Electric Mood Brush Set ($15, e.l.f. Cosmetics), with three makeup brushes and a sponge.

I created two summer-ready makeup looks using all the products from the collection, and naturally, I have a ton of thoughts.

Electric Mood Look 1: The Review

e.l.f. Cosmetics Feeling Lucky 18-Piece Shadow Palette: 5/5

After applying e.l.f.’s Camo CC Cream ($14, e.l.f. Cosmetics) as a base, I used the Feeling Lucky Shadow Palette for my eyeshadow look. Overall, the shadows were incredibly blendable, and I was pleasantly surprised by the smoothness of the matte shades, which didn’t apply with any patchiness. I noticed a great amount of pigment also comes with just one swipe of the shimmer shades, especially if you apply them with your fingers.

e.l.f. Cosmetics, Disco Glitz Brow & Eye Kit Brow Pomade: 3.5/5

Following eyeliner and e.l.f.’s Lash It Loud Mascara ($6, e.l.f. Cosmetics), I spritzed the brow pomade from the Brow & Eye Kit with a little setting spray, scraped the spoolie across the top, and brushed the product through my brows. There was a hint of pomade residue initially, but a bit more brushing blended it well, and my brows were set in place.

e.l.f. Cosmetics De La Soul Cream Face Quad: 5/5

To top off my complexion, I used the bronzer, darker blush, and highlighter from the Cream Face Quad. Each was just as creamy as the next, offering just the right amount of color, but none were so pigmented that they were difficult to blend. The natural-looking flush, shine, and bronze only got better throughout the day.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Illuminating Elixir: 5/5

I dotted my cheekbones with a bit of the Illuminating Elixir, which may look intimidating at first swatch. In reality, though, it offered just enough sheen to give me major sparkling beach babe vibes, instead of the sweaty sewer monster vibes I’m always afraid of. I found the product to be extremely versatile. I wore it under foundation, with the subtlest radiance peeking through, and I mixed it with moisturizer for a bare-faced glow.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Balm: 4/5

A few swipes of the tinted Hydrating Balm gave me an even peachy tone on my lips and kept them feeling smooth. Naturally, I did have to reapply a couple times throughout the day to keep the pigment at the level I wanted it, but never because my lips started feeling dry.

e.l.f. Cosmetics The Lip Duo Lip Gloss: 5/5

I couldn’t resist glitter if you paid me, so I finished the look with the lip gloss from the Lip Duo, and I was good to go. I found it was subtle enough to upgrade any lip color, but there was enough sparkle to wear it alone and enhance your natural lip color if that’s more your speed. Twelve hours of sweltering heat later, my brows were still perfectly set and fluffed, my eyeshadow looked vibrant as ever, and my complexion survived an embarrassing amount of upper lip sweat. You truly love to see it.

Electric Mood Look 2: The Review

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glassy Skin Balm: 5/5

The second look served major ‘90s rock-and-roll, and to fully toot my own horn, the vibes were immaculate. In addition to the Camo CC Cream and the bronzer and blush from the Cream Face Quad, I reached for the Glassy Skin Balm. Blending the product into the high points of my face with my fingers gave me a natural, “I just performed a killer set on stage, but the stage is actually a dark karaoke room with my friends” kind of glow, which I loved and found myself wanting more of throughout the day.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Shadow Crayon Duo: 5/5

I colored a bit of the light brown Shadow Crayon onto my lid and the dark shade onto my crease and outer corner. The shades are very subtle, but the pigment is buildable and blends into the skin like a dream. In the end, this quick-and-easy, defined eye look took all of 60 seconds.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Disco Glitz Brow & Eye Kit Face & Body Glitter: 5/5

After brushing my brows up again with the pomade, I applied the accompanying glitter with the brush end of the spoolie for a ~glitter brow~ moment. As you can see in the photos above, I was a liiiiittle heavy-handed with the glitter; just know a little bit of it goes a long way. Like most glitter, this one will stay where you put it all day.

e.l.f. Cosmetics The Lip Duo Lip Liner: 4/5

Next, I filled in most of my lips with the lip liner from the Lip Duo, starting with the outer line and blending inward. The level of pigment in the lip liner is unmatched, and it glides on smooth like butter. It takes some blending if you go for a slight ombre effect like I did, but once it’s blended, it’s simply *chef’s kiss*.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Sheer Stick: 4/5

I finished off the look by layering the red Sheer Stick atop the lip liner. The product applies very smooth, so I had to be a bit careful to stay exactly in the lines. The end result was a shiny, deep, red-brown lip look that rivaled Courtney Love’s in the ‘90s. I kept the Sheer Stick close by to top up throughout the day, but once again, each product — including the lip liner — stayed in place through a busy day and three full meals.

The best part of the collection, IMHO, is that it spawned two different looks with completely different vibes, and the possibilities certainly don't end there.

