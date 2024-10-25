Beyoncé once sang, “Who run the world? Girls,” and thanks to movies like Barbie and artists like Taylor Swift, that has never been more true. Representation in Hollywood has come a long way in recent years, in large part due to the Women In Film (WIF) organization.

WIF was founded in 1973 to help advocate for women and women-identifying individuals in film and TV. Each year, they celebrate actors and filmmakers who are doing the work to increase gender equality at the WIF Honors.

On Oct. 24, I covered the red carpet at the 2024 event, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Hollywood, California, and got a look inside (where tables were priced between $10,000 to $25,000 for up to eight people) as celebs like Joey King, Kate Winslet, and Kerry Washington received awards. As a film school graduate who’s always dreamed of working in the industry, getting to rub shoulders and chat with some of my role models was surreal.

Below, find a diary of my experience at the 2024 WIF Honors.

My Night Started On The Red Carpet

Rachel Chapman

5 p.m.: The carpet for the WIF Honors opened at 5:30 p.m., so the press was asked to be in their spots by 5:15 p.m. Thanks to Los Angeles traffic, I arrived with only 15 minutes to check in and get into place.

5:12 p.m.: The first thing thing on the agenda? Get a pic. After all, I dressed up in a very appropriate Wicked-core green dress, so I had to get some glam shots for the ‘Gram.

5:46 p.m.: My first interview was with actor Natasha Ofili, who recently worked with Coldplay on their “feelslikeimfallinginlove” music video. I asked everyone who they were most excited to see, and Ofili admitted she was manifesting taking a selfie with Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award honoree Kerry Washington.

6:15 p.m.: While Sherry Cola, who recently starred as Ashley in Nobody Wants This, was being interviewed next to me, Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther, surprised her. The mini-reunion was heartwarming to see as someone super excited for Season 2.

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

6:17 p.m.: I asked Tohn her thoughts on series creator Erin Foster revealing that they would not be moving forward with Morgan and Sasha’s flirtation next season. Tohn couldn’t discuss what she knew, but said she doesn’t want Morgan and Sasha to happen either.

She also talked to me about the cast, how they still have an active group chat, and can’t wait to get back to filming together. “It’s like summer camp working with these people,” she says.

6:24-6:44 p.m.: The carpet started popping off at this point. I got to chat with Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television honoree Michelle Buteau, actor Rachael Harris, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story star Ari Graynor before Joey King arrived.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

King was honored with WIF’s Max Mara Face of the Future Award, so we talked about what that meant for her. Of course, I also had to ask about her bestie Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour, which she attended in Chicago. Her biggest tip: “Bring your dancing shoes. You’re gonna dance.”

Even though she loves the entire set list, she says “Juno” and “Bed Chem” are her two favorites.

6:51 p.m.: Since I was at the end of the red carpet, I only got to ask Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film honoree Kate Winslet one question about what she would like to see more of in Hollywood. “More events like this,” she says. “Events like this really underscore the fact that things are changing. It is gradual, but the change is definitely happening.”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

If I could tell little Rachel who saw Titanic seven times in theaters that she would someday interview Kate Winslet, I think she would faint.

7 p.m.: The carpet was about to close, but I got in my last interview with Washington. While she says she thinks of herself more as a creative than an entrepreneur, she tells me she’s going to work her “a** off” to deserve that title.

River Callaway/Variety/Getty Images

In my book, the Scandal star and Simpson Street founder, who wore very Rep-coded black nails and a snake bracelet, already deserves every award she gets.

Chicken Dinner Is Served

7:17 p.m.: After packing up, I made it inside to my table. I noticed right away that this was the exact same ballroom where the Golden Globes are filmed. I’ve worked the Globes’ red carpet two years, but this was my first time actually stepping inside.

The champagne may not have been flowing as it appears on the Globes, but there was a bottle of wine on the table along with a wedge salad on every plate. I was so hungry that I forgot to snap pictures of my first course, and only remembered to take a pic of the chicken and vegetable dinner after cutting out one bite.

Rachel Chapman

7:51 p.m.: The meal ended with a delicious chocolate cake with fresh strawberries that I devoured right away.

The Women In Film Ceremony Begins

8:09 p.m.: Jane Fonda awarded Annette Bening with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award. I may or may not (definitely did) shed a tear watching two Hollywood legends on one stage talking about the work they do outside of Hollywood for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

8:32 p.m.: Winslet received her award alongside Lee director Ellen Kuras. Instead of a speech, there was a panel with the two honorees on the importance of women in front and behind the camera.

When talking about trying to get funding for Lee and a particularly bad interaction with one misogynistic investor, Winslet says, “Hold your nerve, girls. Don’t take no for an answer. Don’t make films with people who don’t want to make your film with you.” Hearing that was inspiring.

8:50 p.m.: King was honored next with the Face of the Future Award, which was an emotional roller coaster. The Uglies star had the audience laughing at the start after having a bit of a wardrobe malfunction and joking about the ill-timed incident. By the end, King had me crying as she thanked her sisters and family for helping her get to where she is today.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

9:09 p.m.: Abbott Elementary star Janelle James introduced the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television Award to Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who also did a panel versus a traditional thank you speech.

Buteau, who just finished filming Season 2 of her Netflix show Survival of the Thickest, reminded the audience: “Don’t tell yourself no before someone else has.”

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

9:36 p.m.: The last award of the evening went to Washington, who was interviewed about her work with her production company Simpson Street. Something that really stuck with me was when she said “Find your crew.” It’s something I’ve heard before, but definitely need reminding of. The entertainment industry is so collaborative but so is life in general. You need a great group around you.

9:49 p.m.: As soon as the event was over, I headed to the shuttle bus to take me to my car in the parking lot. On the way out, they had bowls of M&Ms for guests. I can’t say no to chocolate, so I got a bag for the road.

TL;DR: It Was A Much-Needed Girls’ Night Out

Rachel Chapman

I loved every minute of being in a space with so many inspiring women in film and television. I can’t wait to keep cheering on these amazing actors and filmmakers who’ve inspired me to keep going with my own aspirations.

Overall, it was a night of glam looks, tasty food, and powerful women — and I got to talk to Rose DeWitt Bukater. A dream come true in my book.