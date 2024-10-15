Nobody Wants This Is Going To Get Rid Of This Storyline In Season 2

The first season of Nobody Wants This went all-in on romance, but Season 2 is going to pull back from one of the series’ will-they-won’t-they couples. Series creator Erin Foster revealed in a recent interview that the show isn’t going to pursue the flirtation between Joanne’s sister Morgan and Noah’s brother Sasha going forward. And the reason for that actually makes a lot of sense.

Although they started things off as reluctant third wheels forced to make awkward small-talk, Morgan and Sasha formed a surprisingly sweet bond throughout Season 1. So much so that viewers simply couldn’t ignore the chemistry between the two. But the big problem with the ship is Sasha’s wife Esther.

Foster told The Hollywood Reporter that in order to avoid a “homewrecker” storyline, the show is going to stop leaning into the sparks between Morgan and Sasha.

“I think we’re going to wrap up their weird ‘Is it romantic?’ thing,” Foster said. “Because we want to see them together in Season 2, hanging out. We want to see Esther. I think we went down that road enough that now we’re going to pull back and reposition so we can have them all in scenes together without [Morgan] being like, a full homewrecker.”

Netflix

The decision makes even more sense after Foster confirmed Esther will be a major part of the upcoming season. “Esther, for sure, is going to be a regular in Season 2,” Foster said.

Hey, now that Joanne’s taken, there’s got to be at least one single sister to provide some dating stories for the podcast, right? While Morgan may not have found her romantic match just yet, Foster confirmed she has “something very fun” in Season 2 that actor Justine Lupe actually pitched herself, calling it her “dream storyline.”

As for when fans can actually see Season 2, Foster confirmed it will likely air in the fall of 2025. “It’s basically going to be coming back, probably, in September again next year,” Foster said. “Once a year, the same time, we’ll be really consistent. We’re just going to be a Rosh Hashanah launch, always.”