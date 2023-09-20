Alix Earle Addressed The "Homewrecker" Comments On Call Her Daddy

For the inaugural episode of Call Her Daddy Season 4, Alex Cooper interviewed Alix Earle, discussing everything from family drama to public scrutiny to tequila. The duo kicked off the Sept. 20 episode in Earle’s hometown, where they dug into Earle’s complicated family tree. Her father had an affair with her now-stepmom, Ashley Dupré, when Earle was in grade school. (It made headlines because Dupré had previously had an affair with Elliot Spitzer, the governor of New York.) The situation impacted Earle’s perspective on cheating and infidelity, so when “homewrecking” accusations were leveled against her in June, she took the criticism to heart, “bawling” to her friends about the sitch.

On the podcast, Cooper asked Earle about the rumors. “This past summer, you were getting scrutinized on the internet. People were calling you a mistress, some people were calling you a homewrecker, in regards to the NFL player that you were hooking up with,” Cooper said. “Can you confirm, were you hooking up with him when he was in a relationship?” The NFL player in question? Braxton Berrios, whom she was first spotted with in May.

Explaining her take on the situation, Earle said, “It is so triggering to even hear you say that, or when I was reading these comments, I was bawling my eyes out to my friends, and they were like, ‘Hello? Alix? Like this stuff normally does not get to you.’” Earle thought her family history played a role in that reaction. “I spent my childhood thinking basically [cheating] is the worst thing you can do to another human, so why the f*ck would I do that? Like, no. They were not together.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Earle also recalled why people thought she was involved in an affair in the first place. “I guess the ex-girlfriend had started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship online, and I was seen hanging out with this guy, so everyone just kinda pointed fingers at me,” she said. Earle didn’t say any names, but Sophia Culpo is Berrios’ ex who posted about his rumored cheating. On social media and in media interviews in June, Culpo referenced her ex’s “betrayal,” saying that her “trust was broken.” Per the New York Post, after Berrios denied any infidelity, Culpo shared alleged screenshots of their texts on TikTok, saying, “We broke up after the Drake concert Super bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl.”

Apparently, after hearing the rumors, Earle investigated the situation herself. “I was asking for the receipts,” she told Cooper. “Right away, I was probably more psycho than she was. I was like, ‘There’s just no f*cking way this happened’ ... I was checking everything.” She added that if Berrios had done to his ex, she believed he would do it to her, too. Plus, Earle said, “If I did that to someone else, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

Although she openly discussed what went down with Berrios (or “the NFL player,” as she referred him on the podcast), Earle clarified that she was “currently single,” and they were never “exclusive.”