The Golden Globes marks the start of awards season, aka the most celebrated time in Hollywood. It’s a night for major red carpet moments, meme-worthy speeches, and TV and movie stars coming together in one room. TikTok star Anna Sitar (@annaxsitar) — who hit up the 2024 ceremony earlier this month — says that because of all that anticipation, it’s actually her favorite event to attend.

While she was nervous going for the first time last year, the 26-year-old content creator — whose TikTok boasts more than 12 million followers — was just happy to be back and taking in the moment at the festivities on Jan. 7, thanks in large part to the overall sense of support and camaraderie among the attendees.

“A lot of times, people see an awards show and think of the competitive nature of it,” Sitar tells Elite Daily, “but everyone is rooting for each other’s success.”

The social media star, who has a master's degree in film and television production, says being in the same space as people she’s continuously inspired by is so empowering, but getting to walk the red carpet is just a fraction of your day at the Golden Globes. There’s a lot of prep that goes into getting glammed up, and at the end of the night, there is always an after-party to attend.

Below, Sitar walks through her day at the 2024 Golden Globes, from waking up bright and early to meeting her fave celebs after their big wins.

A Surprisingly Calm Morning Glam Session

7 a.m.: I woke up the day of the Golden Globes excited. Last year was much more stressful. This year, I knew what to expect, so there was this calmness and joy instead.

I was a little bit of a slacker getting up for the day, though. I had breakfast with friends first thing, so my morning routine was simple. I did an eyelash curl, used the Saie Dew Blush, and then the Kosas brow gel. I skipped coffee because I was at a wellness retreat the week before where I didn’t have any and I didn’t want to get anxious. Instead, I had a glass of water before heading out the door.

L.A. was so cold that morning, so I texted my friend: “Hey, sorry, we’re a little behind. I’ll meet you there. You can grab a table if you want to sit down and be warm.”

Although we would be running around all afternoon, we couldn’t miss some quality time and delicious breakfast with friends.

8:30 a.m.: My boyfriend, fellow TikToker Josh “Bru” Brubaker, and I met up with our friends Nicole Renard Warren, who is also a creator on social media, and her husband, Chandler Warren. Nicole and Chandler were in L.A. for the day, and although we would be running around for the event all afternoon, we couldn’t miss some quality time and delicious breakfast with friends.

We went to The Terrace at the Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel. I had scrambled eggs, toast, avocado, and a side of fruit — the most basic, classic goodies. I also had an orange juice on the side, and had a couple bites of the butterscotch pancakes Nicole ordered. They were so good.

10 a.m.: After breakfast, I returned home and was welcomed by the most incredible hair and makeup crew, Bradley Leake and Hailey Hoff. Bradley got to work on my hair, which was a low slicked pony. Initially, we were planning to go for a messy pony, but because of how windy it was on Sunday, we decided to slick it to minimize damage later in the day.

We also added a beautiful black bow in the back, because that’s so in style right now.

My glam time feels like a therapy session.

While sitting in the chair, I was scrolling on TikTok and talking about a couple of new projects I have coming out. My glam time feels like a therapy session, where I’m debriefing on everything that’s going on.

11 a.m.: At this point, Bradley had to run, but my makeup was in full swing. The inspiration for my look came from my dress. It’s very draped, elegant, winter white, and clean with a little bit of edgy hardware. We wanted to keep the edginess coming through in the face makeup by havin a darker eye look than what I normally do.

I always go for the more natural look, but for something as prestigious as the Golden Globes, I wanted my look to feel like a moment. My lipstick was the Patrick Ta liquid lipstick; that stayed on so well the whole day. Hailey also used Patrick Ta’s neutrals palette on my eyes.

11:30 a.m.: My stylist, Jordan Gross, then arrived. We got pretty lucky picking out my dress the day before. I tried on four or five other dresses, but this one just fit so well. It didn’t need any tailoring or touch-ups.

12:30 p.m.: Once my hair and makeup were done, it was time to start getting dressed and shooting content. The priority was photos. I knew I would not look like that again once I walked out the door and the wind hit my hair, so I was like, “I’ve got to get some good pics while the skin is still skinning and the hair looks nice and everything is in one place.”

We had a small debacle when the extensions in my pony fully came out right before taking photos. My makeup artist re-clipped them into my hair, and somehow, we got me put back together.

1:30 p.m.: Right before leaving, I grabbed a clutch. Every time I go to an event, I somehow get the smallest clutch known to mankind. My phone didn’t even fit in the one I chose this year. The only thing I could fit was Bru’s wallet and my Patrick Ta lip gloss. I was definitely doing finger workouts for that whole day, carrying my phone, a camera, and pass to get in.

2 p.m.: On the car ride over to the Golden Globes, Bru and I had a mini photoshoot. The best part about having a significant other in the industry is I make sure to get some pics of Bru and he gets some of me. On the drive, I whispered to him, “Listen, if there’s a moment that you think I look pretty when I’m walking on this carpet, you better take a video of it, because I know I’m vlogging today.”

The Red Carpet Was A Time To Shine (Albeit, A Little Cold)

2:20 p.m.: After going through security, we arrived at the red carpet. I had just reapplied my lipstick to make sure I looked all good, but got it all over my teeth. So, once that was taken care of, I could admire the carpet, which was beautiful with chandeliers overhead.

2:45 p.m.: At this point, we officially walked the carpet, and I witnessed the incredible talent around me. We caught a little bit of Jeremy Allen White walking by. We met him last year at the Globes when The Bear had just come out, and we were really excited and hopeful to see him again.

Gregg DeGuire/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

3 p.m.: I did some interviews. I ran into Elite Daily (hi!) and shared who I was most excited to see on the carpet: Timothée Chalamet, Greta Gerwig, and Margot Robbie. I didn’t end up seeing them in person, because it was too cold to stay out there. It was just an honor to know that I walked the same carpet they did.

4 p.m.: We tracked down our seats in the viewing party area, separate from the ballroom with the nominees. There was delicious food at the buffet, and since I was just at this wellness retreat where I ate vegan for six days, I was excited for the Margherita pizza. It was so good. They also had a red-velvet cupcake that blew my mind and a salmon with a mustard glaze — divine.

5-8 p.m.: The Golden Globes commenced right on time. I was drinking Shirley Temples, my current drink of choice. I think I had six — I lost track after four. While sipping on my drink, I noticed the energy of the room was electric as each winner was announced. Ayo Edebiri’s win was one of those moments where we all lost our marbles.

She actually came down to have her Golden Globe engraved after she won. I felt starstruck seeing her. She actually turned around and realized we were all watching her, and was like, “Hi, guys. How’s it going?”

I also loved seeing Emma Stone. If I can embody anybody in the acting industry, I’d really love to be like Emma. Another favorite moment was seeing Jennifer Lawrence say “If I don’t win, I’m going home,” and then having the happiest reaction for Emma Stone winning. That’s exactly what I mean about everyone being so overjoyed to see everybody else’s success be appreciated.

When the show went to commercial break, they shut our screens off in the viewing party. So, I didn’t get to see what happens during that time, but I heard rumors from the other rooms that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were kissing.

The After-Party Vibes Were Immaculate

8 p.m.: After the show, we made our way to the after-party to *dance the night away*. I got to meet Billie Eilish and Finneas. Talking to Finneas was a highlight. It was so short, maybe 45 seconds, but so sweet. He was just so proud of his sister. I word-vomited, saying, “I just think that you’re so wonderful and talented and great. Can’t believe I'm in your presence right now.”

I also connected with Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde from My Life With the Walter Boys. They were so sweet and kind. I took photos of Nikki because she said she didn’t get a single photo taken. I was like, “Girl, I got you. I will get your Instagrams for you. This is my job.”

When you’re floating around the party, it’s so interesting because everyone is just excited to visit and chitchat. With every person we met, Bru would point at me and say, “She’ll be here next year because she’ll be nominated.” I don’t have any projects out, but he was like, “Anna, I’m manifesting it. This is my way of telling everybody it’s happening.” It was a very cute, wholesome moment. Fingers crossed.

10:30 p.m.: Around this time, Bru and I got home from a long night. We ordered M&Ms ice cream from DoorDash. I had maybe five bites and immediately fell asleep. I did wash off my makeup first. I used the Clé de Peau cleansing oil, which got rid of all the dark juicy makeup I had on. Then, we fell asleep to a random episode of The Office.

This as-told-to has been condensed and edited for clarity.