Who could have guessed that the drink of summer 2022 would be the Dirty Shirley? The cocktail, which is a boozy version of a Shirley Temple, is typically a mix of vodka, grenadine, and Sprite or ginger ale with a maraschino cherry on top. It’s light, refreshing, and full of Y2K nostalgia. If you haven’t already ordered or mixed up your first Dirty Shirley of the season, the time is now. And whether it’s your first sip or just your next one, you’ll need some Dirty Shirley Instagram captions on hand to be able to post with your snaps right away.

Since it’s a Dirty Shirley summer, you would be remiss not to post your viral drink to the ‘Gram. The #DirtyShirley tag also has nearly 12 million views on TikTok, so you can just imagine how many likes your sippin’ selfie with a Dirty Shirley will get. Of course, in order to post ASAP, you need some good Dirty Shirley captions to go along with your Instagram pics. Luckily, we’ve got your back with these 40 Dirty Shirley Instagram captions and quotes. Use a funny Dirty Shirley pun for a silly pic of you and your besties enjoying drinks at a happy hour rooftop bar or just a good Dirty Shirley quote for a well-lit drink pic after mixing up your own cocktails at home. Wherever you’re sipping, these Dirty Shirley Instagram captions are sure to help you draft up a cherry good post.

Giuseppe Elio Cammarata/Moment/Getty Images