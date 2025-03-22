With her 2025 Grammys look, Taylor Swift cemented cherry red as 2025’s ultimate beauty trend. From her lipstick and waterline to her blush and nails, the singer truly embodied this bold and vibrant shade of red.

And she’s not the first celebrity to bring this shade back from the dead (or at the very least the purgatory in which it’s lived the past few years). The juicy trend has been worn by the likes of SZA, Kendall Jenner, Jenna Ortega, Kaia Gerber, and more in the past few months alone. Even brands like Patrick Ta, Fenty Beauty, and Glossier have embraced the growing trend, releasing their own dedications to the tart fruit.

The best part about the cherry red trend is that you don’t have to rock a bold lippie to be a part of it. You can embrace the crimson makeup look with a subtle gloss, bright rouge, or even a subtle pop of eyeliner. Below, find the beauty products to help you achieve 2025’s cherry red trend.

Cherry Much In Love With This Lippie

There are hundreds of cherry red lipsticks on the market, but this one from Patrick Ta is absolutely divine. Not only is the matte formula super buildable so that you can add more layers for an even bolder look, but it’s long-lasting and universally flattering across skin tones.

Black Cherry Is The Balm

Glossier recently released its cult-favorite lip salve in black cherry. The new release coats your lips in a deep burgundy red that’s the perfect shade of cherry red. The brand, which is loved by celebs like Sabrina Carpenter and Ashley Tisdale, also released the cherry-inspired color in a lip liner, eye pencil, and liquid blush. (P.S. If you’re looking for a lipstick version of this color, I’d recommend trying Clinique’s viral Black Honey shade.)

Other Cherry Red Lipsticks You’ll Love

This Lip Plumper Is Sweet Like Cherry Pie

Not a lipstick person? No worries, this lip plumper from Makeup By Mario gives you a sheer cherry-red glow without feeling like you’re wearing anything too heavy on your lips. It goes on shiny and almost looks like a sleek gloss. Did I mention it’s waterproof and hydrating? Yeah, it’s basically a secret weapon.

This Blush Is the Cherry On Top

We love a product that pulls double duty — and this Lip + Cheek baddie from Milk Makeup does just that. It can easily be applied to your cheeks for a subtle dose of cherry red or dabbed onto your lips for a berry-pigmented look. This particular shade is more like a ripe black cherry, in the best way. It’s a bit darker than a true cherry red and great for anyone who likes to be a little more low-key about their makeup trends.

Other Cherry Red Blushes To Try

Cherry-ishing Every Last Drop

Who said cherry red beauty products were just for your face? This scent from Clean Reserve is an ode to the summer fruit with blended notes of almond blossom and vanilla cream.

Other Cherry Scents To Try

An Eyeshadow That’s Cherry Sweet

When it comes to finding the perfect cherry-colored eyeshadow, you’ll probably want to lean more towards a darker burgundy shade, like this one from NARS. It’s a little more approachable for everyday makeup looks and can easily be blended and built up to your desired coverage.

An Eyeliner You’ll Love Cherry Much

Speaking of cherry red eye makeup, this long-wearing eye pencil is a stunning shade of deep burgundy red. Part of Glossier’s dedicated cherry collection, the creamy liner is said to go on smooth and stay put the entire day.

Three Cheers For Cherry Hair

It turns out you *can* get SZA’s cherry red hair at home thanks to this hair gloss. According to the brand, this is the exact product celebrity hairstylist Devante Turnbell used to get the “Saturn” singer’s hair the perfect shade of berry red. (You can get his complete breakdown of the look here in case you want to bring this to your next hair appointment!).

Keep Calm & Wear A Cherry Lip Mask

If you’re rocking a cherry red lip, you might as well prep them with an on-theme lip mask. This one from Sephora is super moisturizing and is a great way to help keep your lips looking plump and hydrated all day long (yes, even in the dead of winter when dry, flaky skin is the bane of our existence).

Press-On Nails That Are Cherry Special

Take a page from Swift’s Grammy’s playbook and match your cherry red lips with cherry red nails. I love these from Olive & June. Not only are they super easy to apply (and that’s coming from someone who rarely uses press-ons because of how complicated they can be) and come in the perfect shade of red.

Cherry Obsessed With This Skin Care Staple

I’m truly obsessed with everything in Fenty Beauty’s cherry line, including this Dub Pore Purify’r Gel Cleanser. This magical face wash is great for people with oily skin as it helps dull shine and brighten your skin all at once. It’s a great way to get your skin ready for all the cherry red makeup you’re about to put on!