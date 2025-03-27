In Elite Daily’s One Nightstand, your favorite celebs and influencers spill allllllll the details about their holy grail beauty products — the select few they always have within arm’s reach on their nightstand. In this installment, Beauty Access founder and TikTok queen Isan Elba shares her 20-minute makeup regimen.

Isan Elba has always been a beauty girlie. Growing up with a mom who’s a makeup artist — not to mention a dad who’s always in the spotlight (ever heard of Idris Elba?) — it’s been a theme in her life for as long as she can remember. But despite her seemingly glam background, the 23-year-old says her skills and passion were born from watching the beauty gurus of YouTube. And as her interest flourished, makeup became an important part of her identity.

“Beauty is so tied to my confidence in a lot of ways, [especially since] a lot of my life is more front-facing,” Elba tells Elite Daily. So she was beyond excited when her content creation took off and opened avenues to work with brands she loved. Her one issue? Lots of the public relations packages she received were in excess. “Never did I think I would be complaining about [products], but it was getting to a point where it was just piling up in a corner in my apartment,” she says.

In her desire to find homes for these items, Beauty Access was born. It initially started off as a one-off event for influencers to donate or gift their unused products, but as the want — nay, need — for more became apparent, and the mission grew. The brand’s last event even partnered with Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs to sustainably redirect these donations to the Lower East Side Girls Club in NYC.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

“I wanted to be able to cultivate a space that felt inclusive and that felt like it was giving back,” says Elba. “Because if it’s going to be so integrated in my life, I’d like that to be something that everybody can take part in.”

As much as she loves sharing her beauty products with others, Elba has set of makeup holy grails that she can’t live without. Sticking to a simple 20-minute routine, Elba’s cosmetics bag is chock-full of the best recommendations for everything from lip liner to setting spray.

Below, Elba dishes on all the key elements to her foolproof everyday makeup routine.

The Key Product To Her Glam

Two words that can describe Elba’s makeup routine: chill and consistent. She sticks to her faves and keeps it demure. However, one of the base products that’s integral to her glam is the Keys Soulcare Soft Stay Brow. “I used to [go] more heavy with my makeup, and now I just need lip liner, eyebrow gel,” says Elba.

The On-The-Go Product That Saves Her Beat

In her purse, Elba will always carry around a Mac pressed powder with a coordinating powder puff. “[I’m an] oily girl,” says Elba. “I always need to be taking that [with me].”

The Blush She Swears By

“I am a huge blush girl,” says Elba. “I love any type of blush. It just makes me look more alive.” But, as of late, her go-to has been the Rhode Pocket Blush. Pro tip: “Sometimes when I like want color in my lip, I’ll use it [there too.]”

Her “TikTok Made Me Buy It” Product

Although she’s not easily convinced to buy new products, Elba says that while looking for remedies to keep her oily skin matte, the TikTok girlies convinced her to try the One/Size ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray. “I will sweat in 2.5 seconds,” says Elba. “So, when people were swearing by [this setting spray], I was like, ‘OK.’ I’ve repurchased multiple times.”

The Lippie That Got Her Into Gloss

When it comes to lip products, Elba will always love a matte finish, but the Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze Plumping Gloss convinced her to get into the shine. “I am not a lip gloss person, but [this Lip Glaze] doesn’t look so glossy to the point where you can see yourself in it.”

The Lip Liner She Can’t Live Without

A signature lip combo is the finishing touch to any makeup look. Elba’s lip secret? The Mac Lip Liner Pencil in Chestnut. “[This liner] is the girl,” says Elba. “All day today, I couldn’t find it. I fully thought I lost it and nearly had a freakout.”