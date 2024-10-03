In Elite Daily’s One Nightstand, your favorite celebs and influencers spill allllllll the details about their holy grail beauty products — the select few they always have within arm’s reach on their nightstand. In this installment, actor and musician Hailee Steinfeld shares her go-to beauty routine and essentials for the fall.

Hailee Steinfeld does it all. She’s an Oscar-nominated Hollywood star, a chart-topping singer, and most recently, the author of lifestyle newsletter Beau Society, a passion project she launched this summer in which she shares pockets of joy from her life with her fanbase. With the new season in full swing, though, she’s particularly focused on something else that brings her joy: her skin care.

Partnering with Neutrogena on its newly released Collagen Bank moisturizers, the 27-year-old says her top fall beauty trend is “protecting my skin from the sun.” Applying SPF every morning — even on those cloudy autumn days — is a must for the Sinners actor. Especially for big events like award shows and fashion week, Steinfeld takes care of her skin by applying a good moisturizer like Neutrogena’s first. “Skin prep is so important for how long your makeup lasts,” she says.

Neutrogena

Skin care aside, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star also has a few go-to products in her bag for any touch-ups along the way. Below, she dishes on her essentials, including the one item that hasn’t left her makeup bag since its launch.

The Product That Gives Hailee Her Gorgeous Glow

Something that Steinfeld doesn’t use every day but has become a beloved item in her makeup bag is Tower 28’s SuperDew Highlighter. “It’s so subtle and adds to the dewiness, which I love over a matte look,” she says.

Her technique to getting an elegant “pop of glow” is two-pronged: First, she applies it to the high points of her cheeks and above her brow; then she goes over it with a beauty blender to “make it that much more subtle.”

The Essential That Helps Keep Her Iconic Brows Slaying

Steinfeld’s football game day bag usually contains a disposable camera, blush, concealer, lip gloss, and an eyebrow brush. If she’s done her brows with her favorite gel, though, then brow-coiffing products are unnecessary.

“Patrick Ta’s Major Brow Lamination Gel has allowed me to leave the eyebrow spoolie behind because your brows don’t move with that,” she says. Having a look that doesn’t budge is especially important for Steinfeld during events like fashion week because “you’re hitting the town and out all day.”

The Beauty Must-Have Hailee Is Still Obsessing Over

Even though Steinfeld isn’t too big into viral beauty trends, she is loving blush as much as other celebs like Sabrina Carpenter and Nikki Rodriguez. Her go-to for rosy cheeks is Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Pocket Blush, which launched in June. She says, “Rhode's pocket blushes have not left my makeup bag.”

The thing she loves the most is that these blushes are, as the name suggests, pocket-sized and easy to take when you’re on the go. “I’ll rarely do a touch-up if I’m going out with friends or just doing my makeup for the day,” she says, “but I will take a Pocket Blush along if I were to need a retouch.”