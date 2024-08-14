Fall will be here before you know it, and with it will be new beauty trends for autumnal activities like football games and PSL dates. One such trend Hailee Steinfeld will be taking with her into cozy sweater season? The standout brow looks of brat girl summer. “I go for a bold brow on any day,” she tells Elite Daily.

Trends aside, she recently added a new product into her rotation that she plans to stick with throughout all the seasons: Neutrogena’s Collagen Bank moisturizers. “Learning that you lose 1% of your skin’s collagen every year starting in your 20s hit me hard,” says the 27-year-old. The Oscar nominee recently partnered with the brand and incorporates its products into her skin care regimen.

Below, Steinfeld dishes on her full morning routine, her beauty tips for a night out with the besties, plus what she plans to bring to quarterback boyfriend Josh Allen’s football games this season. (Spoiler alert: She keeps it light for a winning look.)

Elite Daily: Real talk: Have you tried any brat makeup looks this summer?

Hailee Steinfeld: No, but I’m down to mix a bold brow with some green and eyeliner.

ED: What about viral blush trends?

HS: I am loving the blush trend. Rhode Beauty’s pocket blushes have not left my makeup bag. I’ll rarely do a touch-up if I’m going out with friends or just doing my makeup for the day, but I will take the things that I need just in case, and those pocket blushes have literally become my go-to.

Selfishly, I hope this blush trend doesn’t suddenly end.

ED: How would you describe your aesthetic going into next season?

Selfishly, I hope this blush trend doesn't suddenly end, but I guess warmer tones will come into play for fall. Either way, less is more for me, from skin care to makeup. Moisturized, plump, and glowing skin is always a priority for me.

When it comes to makeup, I accentuate the features I want. It’s less about tons of coverage and more about making sure my brows are brushed up, and if I need a little concealer under the eyes, I’ll take a pen and go over my beauty marks. That’s my fall aesthetic.

ED: What’s your No. 1 skin care staple this fall?

HS: Protecting my skin from the sun, even in the fall months. Applying SPF every morning has become so much a part of my routine that even if I am not going to be directly in the sun, it’s something I do.

ED: Walk me through your current skin care routine.

HS: My skin care routine is very simple. Since my skin is very sensitive and will absolutely react to just about anything, I’ve been using a cleanser from my dermatologist, Christie Kidd, for the longest time.

Then, I use my Collagen Bank moisturizer with SPF in the morning. At night, I make sure I’m very thorough with my cleansing, especially if I’ve had a day of makeup on. Sometimes I’ll do a double cleanse, followed by a great moisturizer.

ED: Since we are moving into the fall, what are some products you’re bringing with you to a football game for touch-ups?

HS: My bag will consist of a disposable camera, an eyebrow brush, maybe some blush, a little concealer, and a lip. I rarely reach into that bag for anything but the camera at the end of the day, but I do keep those products in there.

Skin prep before makeup has become really big for me.

ED: What about for a fashion week? What’s a must-have for you?

Skin prep before makeup has become really big for me. Before, I would just do a little moisturizing and throw my makeup on, but the skin prep is so important for how it lasts. A good setting spray is key for a fashion week of hitting the town and being out all day.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I’m very lucky I get to work with incredible makeup artists who have mastered a look to where it doesn’t move. Then, at the end of the day, it’s all about making sure you’re getting it all off and cleansing your skin properly to give it a chance to breathe and heal.

ED: Do you have any beauty tips for a night out with the girlies?

HS: Working a good moisturizer like the Collagen Bank into your daily routine is so important when you’re on a night out with the girlies. It allows your skin to glow through your makeup and not worry about so much coverage.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.