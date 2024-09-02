In Elite Daily’s One Nightstand, your favorite celebs and influencers spill allllllll the details about their holy grail beauty products — the select few they always have within arm’s reach on their nightstand. In this installment, My Life with the Walter Boys star Nikki Rodriguez shares her go-to beauty routine and how Sabrina Carpenter inspired her current fave product.

Nikki Rodriguez is ready for the fall. The actor, who’s currently filming Season 2 of Netflix’s My Life with the Walter Boys, recently teamed up with American Eagle for their Live Your Life fall campaign.

“A big style trend for the fall is wearing whatever you want,” the 21-year-old tells Elite Daily. And that includes makeup as well. Even though Rodriguez keeps it natural on most days with sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, and lip gloss, she’s also down to “cycle through aesthetics” and experiment with makeup trends from TikTok.

From brat girl green to “sunset blush,” summer has been full of bold beauty trends that fans aren’t ready to leave behind for PSL season. “I'm a blush girl in the summer,” Rodriguez says, but she still plans to include the beloved beauty product in her routine once the leaves start falling.

Below, Rodriguez shares her go-to makeup and skin care essentials she’s bringing into autumn and on the set of My Life with the Walter Boys.

The Skin Care Product Nikki Turns To For Hydration

“I'm really into skin care and being hydrated,” Rodriguez says, so her first pick for a holy grail product is Aquaphor. Filming for Walter Boys takes place in Alberta, Canada, so a good moisturizer is necessary when the temperature drops.

Sunscreen is also a must in her morning routine. Her current fave? “I'm using La Roche-Posay.”

The Beauty Product Nikki Keeps In Her Purse

When Rodriguez is going for her day-to-day natural look, all she needs is SPF and a tinted moisturizer. She likes to keep it simple when she doesn’t have a red-carpet event to attend, and prefers to go bare-faced while running errands or hanging out with her friends. However, the one beauty product that’s a must is lip gloss.

Rodriguez rotates between a few different glosses, but her current go-to is Summer Fridays. “I have the Brown Sugar little tube.”

The Beauty Product Sabrina Carpenter Inspired Nikki To Try

Like most of BeautyTok, Rodriguez has been all about the blush this summer: “I probably won’t leave the house without blush on,” she says. A lot of that has to do with Sabrina Carpenter. “She's definitely inspired me.”

The Netflix star has a few blushes in her current makeup bag but says her fave is Patrick Ta’s blush duo. Rodriguez also shouts out the Armani cheek tints. “You can never have too much blush.”