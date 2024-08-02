Nikki Rodriguez’s character Jackie may struggle with deciding between Alex and Cole on My Life with the Walter Boys, but the 21-year-old actor is much more go with the flow IRL — at least when it comes to her sense of fashion. “My go-to style is self-expression,” she tells Elite Daily. “It's how I'm feeling that day and it changes a lot.”

The Netflix star recently partnered up with American Eagle on its Live Your Life Fall 2024 campaign, which promotes expressing yourself through whatever style speaks to you. Rodriguez says most days she opts for something basic and preppy, but on occasion, she’s known to “change it up” with something a little edgier as she “cycles through aesthetics.”

Being able to adjust is something Rodriguez shares with Jackie on MLWTWB. In Season 1, Jackie not only had to adapt to a new school, town, and group of friends, but living with six of those aforementioned Walter boys and their sister. Now that Season 2 is in production, Rodriguez is ready to get back on set and spend time with the Walter Boys cast and crew again.

Below, she teases what fans can expect next season, the fashion choices she’s making this fall, and how celebs like Sabrina Carpenter and Zendaya have inspired her.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Elite Daily: How has your personal style changed since My Life with the Walter Boys premiered?

Nikki Rodriguez: I've definitely been trying new things. My style is always going to evolve, so it's changed a little and stayed the same in some other ways.

I love being creative and playing with things I thought I'd never wear that actually look really good. I'm still in a lot of neutral colors, but also trying to venture out a bit more.

This year is all about just dressing however you want and being true to yourself, whatever that means.

ED: Have you been influenced by any styles you’ve seen on TikTok?

NR: I enjoy people who put together really cool outfits and accessorize them in a different way that I would've never thought to do. It's really inspiring and important for people to be able to express themselves, and that inspires me to do the same thing.

ED: Have you tried the brat girl aesthetic this summer?

NR: I haven't tried it. I want to. I love brat girl summer, so who knows? Maybe that's in my future.

ED: Have you seen the garden girl aesthetic?

NR: Yes. There are so many different aesthetics, and I want to try them all. There are some garden girl outfits on my Pinterest board. I want to be in a field with flowers.

ED: You posted a TikTok with Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Please, Please, Please.” She definitely gives off the garden girl aesthetic.

NR: I love Sabrina so much.

ED: Did you end up fighting the Ticketmaster battle for her Short N’ Sweet Tour or did you sit this one out?

NR: I would really love to see her, but no. I can't fight the ticket battles because they seem so difficult. I sat this one out, but I would really, really love to see her.

ED: Are there any other celebrities like Sabrina you look to for fashion inspo?

NR: I love Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Jenna Ortega.

ED: What do you predict is going to be a big back-to-school style trend?

NR: Wearing whatever you want, especially when it comes to denim or jeans. If you really like low-rise, high-rise, baggy, or straight-leg jeans, there’s a lot of variety. People are finding whatever fits themselves, and that's what we're going to see a lot of.

Netflix

ED: In Season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys, Jackie had to start over at a new school. What style, trend, or outfit from the AE collection do you think country girl Jackie would want to try this fall?

NR: The look that probably fits Jackie the best is the pleated skort with the loafers and a crewneck. I could so see her in that outfit, bopping from class to class, taking over the world.

ED: Do you think there's something from the collection that's more city girl Jackie?

NR: The brown trousers. She would rock a little bit more of a wide brown trouser and the striped long sleeve. I could see her in New York wearing that.

ED: Last we saw Jackie, she was on her way to New York. Will we get to see her and Danny in the city this season?

NR: No spoilers, but I think this season is going to be really great. I'm very excited about it, and I am happy to be with all my friends again. I can’t wait for people to see the new chapter of all these characters' lives.

ED: What are you most looking forward to on set with the cast being all back together again?

NR: I'm really excited to see all my friends. They're the greatest people in the world, so I can't wait to hang out with them and go horseback riding again in the mountains.

ED: If you could describe Season 2 with three emojis, what would you use?

NR: I would pick a red heart (❤️)️ , a horse (🐎) , and school books (📚) .

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.