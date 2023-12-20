My Life With The Walter Boys Has Been Renewed For Season 2

It’s time to answer the buzziest debate of the holiday season: are you Team Cole or Team Alex? Netflix’s latest series, My Life With The Walter Boys, has been on everyone’s radar this month, proving there’s always room for some chaotic teen romance. Luckily for fans of the show, that space has widened. The drama series has been renewed for a second season.

On Dec. 19, Netflix announced the new season will be coming. This sudden renewal speaks volumes to the series’ popularity, as it’s only been on the platform for a little over a week. My Life With The Walter Boys has reportedly garnered over 20 million views since its original premiere on Dec. 7. That’s not all, though. The drama is also currently dominating Netflix’s top 10 slot of TV shows in the United States. Clearly, viewers are in a love triangle daze.

Based on Ali Novak’s novel of the same name, My Life With The Walter Boys follows Jackie Howard, a 15-year-old orphan who recently moved to Colorado to live with her new guardians — Katherine and George Walter — and their ten children. Just as sudden as her move, she quickly begins a romance with two brothers, Cole and Alex.

Netflix

While the series has a similar essence to The Summer I Turned Pretty, Novak clarified the real muse of this love triangle stems from The Vampire Diaries — without the fangs, of course. The dynamic between Jackie, Cole, and Alex has left quite an impression on viewers, and the fanfare hasn’t gone unnoticed by the series’ creator, Melanie Halsall.

“I am beyond thrilled that My Life With the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season,” she told Tudum on Dec. 19. “We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters.”

Here’s what is known about Season 2 of My Life With The Walter Boys so far.

The Upcoming Season Is Somewhere On The Horizon

Netflix has not revealed a release date for Season 2 yet.

The Original Cast Are Seemingly On Board

It’s not yet known if there will be any major cast changes for Season 2. However, it’s safe to assume that Nikki Rodriguez (Jackie), Ashby Gentry (Alex), and Noah LaLonde (Cole) will return to give viewers more of that love triangle fiasco.