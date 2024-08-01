If you’re chronically online, you know that an artist’s influence extends way beyond their albums. Remember buying into every single silver fashion piece or saddling up into cowboy boots because Beyonce’s Renaissance tour and Cowboy Carter album demanded it? Or decorating your wrist with friendship bracelets in the name of Taylor Swift. All this to say, taking on the entire persona of an iconic album is not new. And this summer, the resounding theme is brat.

Following clean girl and quiet luxury trends, brat — inspired by British pop star Charli XCX’s style and album of the same name — looks to diminish unrealistic standards. Instead, brat girlies are unapologetically themselves and have fun while doing it. “Brat is a direct reaction to the Barbiecore and girlcore vibes from last summer,” Emily Carmeli, fashion trend researcher and brand consultant, tells Elite Daily. “It’s much darker, subversive, and rebellious.” Brat girls are innately confident and don’t care what people think — meaning nothing is off limits.

The best part of the viral trend is you won’t have to spend a ton of money on it. Think Y2K sunglasses, graphic tees, mini skirts, heeled boots, and, of course, lime green. Aside from fashion, the aesthetic is focused on female friendships and the desire to have fun. It welcomes all who want to be unfiltered and are a little bit messy but still girly.

Whether you’re “so Julia,” or new to the trend, to get the look, here’s a guide detailing how to outfit the rest of your summer activities. And don’t worry, there’s something for all budgets.

For Your Tropical Vacation

Regardless of whether you plan to travel with your family or friends, vacations are synonymous with summer. The luxuries of sitting poolside, soaking up the rays on a boat in a land far away, or enjoying a golden hour cocktail simply can’t be beaten. You might be someone who enjoys scheduling adventures or day trips. Maybe you’d rather relax with a new book or dance the night away with the locals. “For brat, vacation is a state of mind and dressing brat for any occasion is an attitude,” Carmeli says. For this, she recommends asymmetric hems and layers to give off a disheveled, messy look that is still flattering. Test it out on your next trip.

For A Spicy Date Night

Whether you’re years into a relationship, enjoying the chase of a crush, or in the fun I’m-open-to-anything era of dating, getting dressed up for date night is half the fun of the evening for many. Blast your favorite song, smear on a glossy or statement lippie, and choose between mini skirts, sultry yet girlier corsets, and a variety of heels. The look is confident and destined to turn heads.

For Your Last Day As An Intern

Showing up as your best self doesn’t just include good communication, trained skills, or attention to detail. No, it also involves what you wear to the office, virtual or not. To nail the trend in a self-expressed professional way, all you need is a slip dress and a couple of good accessories. Brat allows you to keep it tame while still having fun with your workwear wardrobe. Switch up your accessories with playful colors or added texture, and add a heel or boot.

For Weekend Brunch With Your BFF

There’s something so special about being around people that know you the best. The level of girl time, deep chats, and even deeper laughs at weekend brunch sustain our joy throughout the workweeks. And dressing up for such quality time is even more fun.

The easiest way to nail the unofficial aesthetic of the summer for your next weekender is with a Charli XCX-approved white tank top and blackout sunglasses that exude confidence and don’t-care-what-you-think mentality. Be carefree while you enjoy the bottomless drinks and mouth-watering entrees.

To Dance All Day At A Sun-Kissed Music Festival

Carmeli says brat summer is intrinsically linked to hyperpop music, a British dance culture with maximalist sound. Think Kesha, Avril Lavinge, and Ashlee Simpson — girlie girls who are equally as grunge, that is brat. Music lovers will find brat to be quite a natural transition to their festival wear. Pair your club-rat energy with baggy jorts, lacy bloomers, and nostalgic baby tees.