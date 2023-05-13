Beyoncé may have woke up rocking a Givenchy dress, but you need some serious outfit inspo when you go to see her live. As the Renaissance World Tour kicks off, the pressure to find a ‘fit for your show is on. Fans on TikTok are already showing off their Beyoncé Renaissance tour outfit ideas, and it looks like the category really is bad b*tch and alien superstar.

Instead of coastal cowgirl, BeyHive is choosing to go galactic with their western style. Honoring Beyoncé Houston roots and inspired by the Renaissance album cover, the disco cowboy hat is a popular accessory choice for the tour, but you also have a decade’s worth of music and eras to choose from. You could style an outfit that’s inspired by your fave album, copied from one of her music videos, or taken from a memorable live performance, like Beychella or her pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Since Beyoncé doesn’t kick off the U.S. leg of the tour till July, you also still have some time to replicate a few DIY Renaissance World Tour costumes if you’re feeling crafty.

Just make sure you’re putting together a ‘fit that will keep you dancing through the Renaissance tour’s three-hour setlist. For something that’s tens across the board, here are 11 Beyoncé Renaissance tour outfit ideas that the queen herself would approve of.

01 2018 Coachella Beyoncé TikTok A popular ‘fit idea will likely be Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella ‘fit with the Balmain hoodie and cut off denim shorts. TikToker @hannalilleengen spotted this lewk on night one of the Renaissance tour. Both the pink and yellow version of the cropped hoodie are available online, but you can also DIY it with bedazzled Beta Delta Kappa letters on the front.

03 “Alien Superstar” Silver Beyoncé TikTok Metallics are going to be big at the Renaissance tour. You can’t go wrong either taking inspiration from her song “Alien Superstar” or just copying one of Bey’s silver lewks, like her 2023 Grammys dress. For a cozy out-of-this-world OOTD, grab a silver jumpsuit and pair it with some matching sneakers like this fan. The way you style your outfit is everything. You could go more 2000s, like Destiny’s Child era Beyoncé, or something more glamorous, like her silver jumpsuit from the On the Run II Tour.

04 Disco Cowgirl Beyoncé TikTok Disco cowgirl and space cowboy seem to be front runners for Renaissance tour aesthetics. These themes are really inspired by the album art, and involve a lot of silver, cowboy boots, and disco cowboy hats. While you can DIY your own mirrorball hat, Etsy does have a few for purchase. In fact, Etsy is where Bey got her hat, according to the seller (@abbypilled).

05 Denim Dream Beyoncé TikTok Along with disco, denim is a popular choice for a Renaissance tour ‘fit. While you may not be ready to go full denim circa Y2K Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, you can go for something more subtle. Jean shorts with a white tee is very reminiscent of “Crazy In Love” Beyoncé. You could also top off your ‘fit with a denim cowboy hat.

06 “Formation” Realness Beyoncé TikTok OK, now let's get in formation. If your fave era was the Lemonade one, you may want to channel Beyoncé’s “Formation” music video with an all-black ‘fit. TikToker @iamsimplymorgan has a “Formation Realness” outfit idea that includes a black jumpsuit and rhinestone black cowboy hat.

07 Comfy “7/11” Beyoncé TikTok If you just want a ‘fit that’s going to allow you to dance the whole night, comfortable is the way to go. Something cozy like Beyoncé’s iconic “kale” crewneck outfit in the “7/11” music video is cute, simple, and easily recognizable within the BeyHive. You could even include the knee pads if you really feel like getting down.

08 Rich Auntie Beyoncé TikTok TikToker @iamsimplymorgan also suggests “Rich Auntie Vibes” for the Renaissance Tour. This outfit idea really takes inspo from whenever Beyoncé is sporting a fur coat and being bougie. You could even copy the Lemonade album cover with a faux fur jacket.

09 Ultra Violet ‘70s Beyoncé TikTok Now that you’ve seen what Beyoncé is wearing, you may want to copy her vibe with a psychedelic and vibrant ‘fit to match. Instead of metallic disco, go for a colorful ‘70s style. Think holographic and neon colors, like an iridescent jacket.

10 “Virgo’s Groove” Jumpsuit Beyoncé TikTok You can’t go wrong wearing a jumpsuit to the Renaissance Tour. Not only do they fit the disco theme and are comfy, but Beyoncé has also chosen to sport some stunning jumpsuits on stage as well. The hands-on bodysuit she wears during “Drunk in Love” is already a fan fave, and you can easily wear something similar with a tan jumpsuit and black gloves. Or, you can follow TikToker @ddakhira’s lead with some jumpsuits inspired by Beyonce’s song “Virgo’s Groove.”