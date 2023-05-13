Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/TikTok/Elite Daily
Beyoncé may have woke up rocking a Givenchy dress, but you need some serious outfit inspo when you go to see her live. As the Renaissance World Tour kicks off, the pressure to find a ‘fit for your show is on. Fans on TikTok are already showing off their Beyoncé Renaissance tour outfit ideas, and it looks like the category really is bad b*tch and alien superstar.
Instead of coastal cowgirl, BeyHive is choosing to go galactic with their western style. Honoring Beyoncé Houston roots and inspired by the Renaissance album cover, the disco cowboy hat is a popular accessory choice for the tour, but you also have a decade’s worth of music and eras to choose from. You could style an outfit that’s inspired by your fave album, copied from one of her music videos, or taken from a memorable live performance, like Beychella or her pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Since Beyoncé doesn’t kick off the U.S. leg of the tour till July, you also still have some time to replicate a few DIY Renaissance World Tour costumes if you’re feeling crafty.
Just make sure you’re putting together a ‘fit that will keep you dancing through the Renaissance tour’s three-hour setlist. For something that’s tens across the board, here are 11 Beyoncé Renaissance tour outfit ideas that the queen herself would approve of.