A new era of Beyoncé is here, and it’s going to *break my soul*. The Grammy winner’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, has just been released, so — like the rest of humanity — I’ve been diving deep into every track and lyric. Kicking off with “I’m That Girl” and ending with “Summer Renaissance,” the Renaissance tracklist has so much to dissect. But, as an astrologer, I was naturally drawn to Beyoncé’s “Virgo’s Groove,” and I can tell you one thing: Though its title may suggest otherwise, the lyrics to “Virgo’s Groove” have very little to do with astrology.

What Is Beyoncé’s Zodiac Sign?

Before we examine the lyrics to “Virgo’s Groove,” we must first analyze Beyoncé’s birth chart, because astrology clearly inspired the groovy song’s title (plus, it’s a very Virgo trait to be analytical, so she’d probably appreciate it). Born Sept. 4, 1981, Beyoncé is a Virgo sun, so you can assume that the name “Virgo’s Groove” means she’s referring to her own ~groove~.

Of course, one’s sun sign doesn’t give you the full picture; to give you a more accurate portrayal of who Beyoncé is as a person, you must also know her rising and moon signs. In the astro community, everyone agrees that the multi-hyphenate is a Scorpio moon, but there have been plenty of conversations about whether she’s a Libra or Scorpio rising (or ascendant sign).

According to the AstroTwins, who did an in-person birth chart reading with Beyoncé back in 2003, “Libra rising made sense” to them at the time. But in September 2021, after astrologer Patrick Watson questioned that theory due to the singer’s alleged birth time — noting that “11am-11:59am CDT in Houston on 9/4/1981 would put her rising sign between 3-15 Scorpio. She would have to be born before 10:46 am to be a Libra rising” — the AstroTwins said they could be “remembering wrong.”

Given everything we know about Beyoncé’s personality, Scorpio rising makes much more sense — in my expert opinion, at least.

Courtesy of Columbia Records

The Significance Of Renaissance’s Release Date In Astrology

The Renaissance album release date is on Friday, July 29, one day after the new moon in Leo. If Beyoncé is a Scorpio rising, this would mean that Renaissance is dropping while the sun and moon are both in her 10th house of career and public image, bringing powerful new beginnings to this part of her chart. It would also mean that this lunation is exactly conjunct her Midheaven (aka the Medium Coeli) at 5 degrees of Leo, the highest point in a birth chart, representing notoriety and public attention.

Beyoncé also has her natal Mars in Leo and her natal North Node in Leo — two incredibly influential placements that are being activated by this new moon. With Mars representing action, assertion, and drive, and the North Node serving as the road map to fulfilling your highest destiny, there’s no better time than now to release this album. Since Leo is a fixed fire sign, this new moon is all about realigning with your confidence, self-expression, and courage — things Renaissance appears to strongly support.

While Libra rising would place the new moon in Leo in Beyoncé’s 11th house of audiences, fans, and community (a house that also makes sense), it appears as though Scorpio rising may ultimately be the correct rising sign, based on the rectification of her chart.

This new moon also squares the Lion King star’s Scorpio moon and rising, clashing with her private, withdrawn nature, and encouraging her to step directly into the limelight. Beyoncé is commonly known as one of the most private celebrities of all time, and doing a full-blown album rollout is currently putting her in the public eye far more than she’s been used to as of late. While this new moon will spotlight her new work and mark the beginning of a new era, it will also mark the beginning of a very visible moment in her career, especially since it *appears* that Act I: Renaissance won’t be a standalone album.

Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images

“Virgo’s Groove” Lyrics

Intro

Baby, come over (Ooh, yeah)

Baby, come over (Ooh)

Pre-Chorus

Baby, come over (Baby, come over), come be alone with me tonight

All this emotion (All these emotions), it's washing over me tonight, ah

Chorus

Right here, right now, nice stuff, right now

Baby, lock it, right now, I want it right here, right now

Cuddled up on a couch, motorboat, baby, swerve around

So welcoming, cummin' on my blouse, I want it right here, right now

Verse 1

There's nothing that I want as much as I want you

A psychic, hear me, told me we got sh*t to do

We ain't got time like we used to

But we still shine like we used to

No, we still grind like we used to

And we cut ties when we need to

But I need more you on me and me on you, oh

I could be the one to take you there

I need more you to me on ecstasy, oh

On this magic ride, yeah, yeah, yeah, oh

Baby, you can hit this, don't be scared

Baby, you can hit this, don't be scared

It's only gonna get you high

Pre-Chorus

Baby, come over, come be alone with me tonight

All these emotions, it's washing over me tonight, oh (Oh)

Chorus

Right here (Right here), right now (Right now), nice stuff (Nice Stuff), right now (Right now)

Baby, lock it (Lock it), right now (Right now), I want it right here (Right here), right now (Right now)

Cuddled up (Cuddled up), on a couch (On a couch), motorboat (Motorboat), baby, swerve around (Swerve around)

Slow-mo (Slo-mo), cummin' on my blouse (On my blouse), I want it right here (Right here), right now (Right now)

Post-Chorus

Baby, come over

I can be the one to take you there

I can be the one that takes you there, uh, oh

On this magic ride, woo

Baby, come over (Yeah, yeah)

Baby, you can hit this, don't be scared

Baby, you can hit this, don't be scared (Oh)

It's only gonna get you high

Baby, come over, come and move me through the night

All those emotions (Ooh, ooh), it should be how you feel inside

Baby, come over (Baby, come over), come be alone with me tonight

All this emotion (All these emotions) is washing over me tonight, uh

Verse 2

Your hands, your hands so strong when they're grippin' on me, yeah

So, dance, all night long to the thrawl, baby, feel the beat, yeah

Don't you leave, yeah, me

Don't you leave

So use me (Use me), pursue me (Pursue me)

Kiss me when you bruise me (Bruise me), ooh, you-ooh

Taste me (Taste me), the fleshy part

I scream so loud, I cuss myself

Interlude

And I know it's you, (To touch somebody) touch me

(To love somebody) Love me

(To trust somebody) Do you trust me?

Go ahead and hurt somebody 'cause I can see the light in you

(Everybody want somebody) I want you

(Everybody got somebody) I got you

So come over and want my body 'cause

Bridge

(You are) Uh, uh, you are (You are)

The love of my life (The love of my life)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (My life)

You're my life, baby, you're the love of my life

(You are) Oh, baby, keep me warm

Oh, keep bringin' me back to life (Oh)

You make me loose my pride

Ooh, your lovin' keep me high (The love of my life)

Uh, swallow your pride (Woo)

That's why I trust you, baby (Trust you, baby)

Love somebody, love somebody, love somebody, baby

Outro

Love of my life, you're the love of my life

Your love keeps me high

Your love gives me life

Your love, your love

Your love, baby, don't you ever switch it up

Talk to me nice (Nice)

You're the love of my life, of my life

You're the love of my life

Baby, you're the love of my life

You're the love of my life

Baby, love me, love me, love me

And baby let me love you back

Touch me, touch me, please me

Kiss me, boy

You're the lo-love of my life

You are, yeah, you are

The love of my

The love of my life

My life

"Virgo's Groove" Lyrics Meaning

Rather than the meaning of Beyoncé’s “Virgo’s Groove” lyrics to be of astrological nature — like I initially assumed (and hoped) they’d be — they’re far more sexual. The only lyrics that remotely relate to astrology are “A psychic, hear me, told me we got sh*t to do,” and there’s definitely not a “magic ride” that involves motorboating in the cosmos.

But the meaning behind the release date of Act 1 of Renaissance? I wouldn’t be surprised if Beyoncé has an astrologer on her team, because it’s too much of a coincidence that it coincides with the new moon in Leo — and Queen Bey doesn’t do coincidences.