Why Are Virgos So Good In Bed? This Sign Is Known For Its, Uh, Prowess

Virgos are called “the virgins” of the astrological chart, but that has no bearing on how experienced they actually are in the bedroom. If you’ve been lucky enough to have an intimate moment with a Virgo woman or have experienced what it’s like to have a Virgo man in bed, you already know that they’re great lovers. If you haven’t, let me fill you in. Are you wondering why Virgos are so good in bed? These folks are well-known for being attentive and perceptive — two important qualities in any potential hookup. And that’s not all.

Virgos are all-around great in relationships, too, assuming you can tie them down. Astrology writer Nina Kahn explained for Bustle, “Virgos don’t give into love quickly, but once they do, they take their commitment seriously.” And that commitment typically shows up as acts of service (most Virgos’ love language). Spending time with a Virgo could lead to a very rewarding hookup, just sayin’.

All in all, Virgos’ personality traits add up to one satisfying romantic experience, both in and out of the bedroom. Why are Virgos so good in bed? Here are a few reasons.

Virgos Are Earth Signs.

In general, earth signs (Virgo, Taurus, and Capricorn) are grounded and naturally sensual, making them great at sex. And Virgos are no exception. They’re very in touch with the physical world, a major reason why there are A+ lovers. If you’re just looking for a FWB situation, they’re also (probably) going to be cool with that. Earth signs value practicality, so you don’t have to worry about things getting too emotional too fast if that’s not your speed. (Just communicate your expectations ahead of time!)

Regardless of your relationship status, Just because Plus, “[earth signs are] the overachievers of the zodiac, and won’t quit until the job is done,” astrology writers Emily Anne and Chelsea Jackson previously wrote for Elite Daily... so yeah, you can count on them to make your hookup very memorable.

Virgos Are Perfectionists.

If there’s one thing you are pretty much guaranteed with a Virgo SO, it’s that they’ll be dedicated to keeping you happy in bed. They’re perfectionists, so they want to do every job well — especially if that job is getting you off. “Notorious for their perfectionism and scrupulous personalities, Virgo is the devoted servant of the zodiac. Ruled by Mercury, the Virgoan mind is methodical and analytical; hence their sharp precision and attention to detail,” Valerie Mesa, astrologer, told POPSUGAR.

That said, the best thing you can do is communicate with your partner. Once they know what to do, they’ll do it. You just have to give them a heads up when it comes to what you want and how you want it. They’ll pay attention, and you’ll both be better off for it.

Virgos Are Up For Anything.

It’s rare to find a partner that is truly up for anything in the bedroom, but it’s a lot more likely if the person you’re seeing is a Virgo. Virgos are known for being practical and down-to-earth, so they rarely get high and mighty about sex and intimacy. That being said, they’ll probably be willing to try pretty much everything — at least once. TL;DR: You’ll never have a boring sex life with a Virgo.

Whether it’s some role play, BDSM, or a tricky new position, Virgos are naturally curious and generally interested in experimenting. After all, it’s really the only way to find out what you like. And Virgo lovers want to know what you like; it’s part of their perfectionism.

Virgos Are Honest.

You want your hookup to be great for everyone involved, and the best way to accomplish that is through clear communication. Luckily, Virgos have no problem setting the tone (or mood, as the case may be) on that front. This earth sign tends to be blunt — and occasionally a little too honest — so they’ll be sure to tell you what they want in bed.

Of course, it’s up to you whether you’re feeling up for it or not (consent is always key), but it always helps to know where your partner’s head is at, especially if your goal is good sex. Just try your best to return the favor. Sex is always better when honesty goes both ways.

I’ll be honest: Virgo’s reputation as a grounded, practical earth sign with perfectionist tendencies doesn’t exactly make me swoon. It’s just not the sexiest description in the world! But those same traits can lend themselves to satisfying sojourns to the sack.

Although astrological signs might not be the first thing you check for when it comes to vetting potential hookups, there’s a good chance that some of your best times in the bedroom were with a Virgo partner. Now’s as good a time as any to make more of those memories. 👀

Experts:

Nina Kahn, writer, astrologer, and social media mystic

Emily Anne, astrology writer

Chelsea Jackson, astrologer

Valerie Mesa, astrologer