Your Zodiac Sign's Element Can Reveal A Lot About Your Compatibility With Others

"Water. Earth. Fire. Air." This phrase is not just the opening to Avatar: The Last Airbender; it is also a very vital foundation to modern astrology. Zodiac element meanings vary, and they influence each zodiac sign greatly — and, by proxy, each person. You may know there are 12 signs of the zodiac, but do you know the element of each sign? There are four elements: fire, earth, air, and water, making what is called a triplicity of three signs per each element.

Starting with Aries, the first fire sign, the zodiac then cycles through an earth sign (Taurus), an air sign (Gemini), then a water sign (Cancer). Rinse and repeat. So that means there are three fire signs, three earth signs, etc. Some astrologers theorize that you actually feel better during "your" elemental seasons; so if you are a Cancer, you would feel better during Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces season because of the watery energy.

For compatibility, it is pretty simple: Air signs will usually get along with other air signs, water with water, fire with fire, and so on. As a basic rule of thumb, fire and air signs are compatible together (think oxygen plus flame), while water and earth signs are compatible together (think of rain and plants). Fire and water signs together can be dramatic and passionate, but it often leads to extinguished fire (energy) and scalded water (emotions). Earth and air together can talk for hours, but there could be a lack of emotional bonding. Knowing these little stats can make astrology a lot more understandable, and makes it much easier to understand why you mesh well with fire signs but clash terribly with earth signs. Elements can describe your personality with ease, and allow you to understand others better too. If you’re looking for a better understanding of the zodiac elements, you’re in luck.

Shutterstock

Fire Signs – Aries, Leo, And Sagittarius (aka The Most Passionate )

The fire signs contain the spark of life within them. Like fire, this zodiac element is bright, warm, and enticing. They tend to be quite extroverted, and love loudly and passionately. These signs are “all or nothing” types, so if they like you (or don’t), you’ll know. Every fire sign is independent and is always down to have fun, and they need a certain level of freedom to truly be happy. Be careful of “burnout” or getting engulfed by fire's (often sporadic) energy — just as quick as they are to get excited, they’re even quicker to lose interest. Fire signs always need to prioritize the time to recharge and give others a break.

Just like fire can climb a mountain effortlessly, a fire sign can do anything when they set their mind to it. They are great to be around because they’re always filled with excitement, and will always be your biggest cheerleader.

Earth Signs – Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn (aka The Hard Workers )

The earth signs keep your world spinning like the angels they are. They get down to work when you need it most and keep everyone sane. Earth signs are wise, stable, sensual, and, yes, they are grounded. They rule the physical world, which is why they make great gardeners, cooks, and lovers. Earth signs are the ideal people to have in your corner when you need someone who isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and get to work. They’re the overachievers of the zodiac, and won’t quit until the job is done.

Because the zodiac element of earth is so reliable, they make trustworthy friends, co-workers, and partners. Since earth signs are so practical, they have to be mindful of how rigid they can be. It can be challenging to get them to lighten up, but it’s only because they take their goals and aspirations seriously, and want you to do the same. If you’re looking for loyalty, look no further than an earth sign.

Air Signs – Gemini, Libra, And Aquarius (aka The Students And Teachers Of The Zodiac)

The air signs are some of the hardest people to pin down, and that is just the way they like it. Air signs are quick, curious, flirty, and smart. They make great writers, artists, communicators, charmers — you name it. This zodiac element gives people a light, changeable quality to them; there is always something slightly distant or unreachable. Air signs are light on their toes, quick to steer clear of things when they become too serious or stagnant. They embrace change and like to always go with the flow.

By far the most adaptable zodiac element, be sure to watch out for air signs floating off, ghosting you, or simply vanishing. When they do commit to people or projects, they need it to be interesting to stick around. Air signs are great people to know because they will expand your music library, friend group, vocabulary, book collection, and above all, your mind. They’re highly intelligent, and prioritize knowledge and mental expansion over everything.

Water Signs – Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces (aka The Healers Of The Zodiac)

The water signs keep everyone in touch with the collective heart and soul of humanity, by always staying in touch with their emotions. Being the most intuitive, some say psychic triplicity, this zodiac element is great at speaking and reading between the lines. They can sense the energy of a person just by being near them, and are easily influenced by bad vibes. Water signs are by far the most emotionally intelligent zodiac element.

Water signs make great detectives, poets, doctors, therapists, filmmakers — anything that allows them to dive deeper into the emotional side of things. The water element is soothing and nurturing, which is why water signs often attract those who need healing. Be careful not to emotionally overwork yourself and set boundaries with people when necessary. Water signs love deeper than anyone else, and would do anything to help out people in need.