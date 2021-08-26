Taurus-Virgo compatibility — the pairing between a Taurus woman-Virgo man or Taurus man-Virgo woman (any Virgo-Taurus combination, really!) — is among the most divine in the zodiac. If you’re one of these earth signs and currently asking yourself, “are Taurus and Virgo compatible?” (or, more saucily, “how well-suited are Virgo and Taurus in bed?”), you’re in luck, my friend. The answers are yes and very well-suited, indeed.

“Virgo and Taurus are a match made in heaven, and it goes beyond their ruling element as earth signs,” says astrologer Valerie Mesa. They both have their faults and flaws, of course, but Taureans and Virgos are fundamentally grounded, loyal, and methodical beings, making them a brilliant pairing on a number of levels — romantically, intellectually, and (ahem) sexually. Because of these signs’ shared values, a Virgo-Taurus relationship is bound to be filled with care, commitment, and mutual respect. Swoon.

Will there be hiccups and hurdles to jump through? Absolutely, as there are in all relationships. But if any couple was built to tackle these challenges, it’s definitely a Taurus-Virgo pair. Here’s a look at four key ways bulls and maidens are meant to be, as told by the stars and the pros.

Virgo And Taurus Crave Stability And Routine

Both Virgos and Taureans are known for showing up, in every sense. They’re among the most loyal and hardworking signs in the zodiac, and they expect their partners to return the favor.

“[A] Virgo wants someone they can fully rely on, especially when it comes to adulting [and real-life] situations,” says Mesa. “They're meticulous, detail-oriented, and devoted to their loved ones. This, of course, makes a Taurus swoon, given their innate desire for stability [and] security.”

In other words, these signs are plan-makers, not breakers. They’re also more likely to slip into a solid routine than to act spontaneous or perpetually go with the flow. So, if you’re a Taurus or Virgo searching for someone to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race with you every Thursday at 9 p.m. sharp, for instance, look no further than your fellow earth sign.

Virgo And Taurus Both Like To Take It Slow

Again, Taureans and Virgos aren’t known for their spontaneity — in relationships or elsewhere. They’re not prone to quick, steamy flings or one-night stands, and they’re also unlikely to dive headfirst in love with a new partner (no matter how compatible they may be!).

“[Earth signs] like to think things through before acting,” astrologer Amy Tripp previously told Bustle. “They are often methodical and thorough in their approach."

Both Taureans and Virgos prefer to ease into a relationship. Despacito, y’all.

Virgo And Taurus Balance Each Other Out Sexually

When it comes to sexual compatibility, Taurus and Virgo likely know how to strike the right balance of power in the bedroom.

“Virgo enjoys submission and Taurus will totally be into it,” says Mesa. “Taurus wants to sexually claim [or] possess their lover, [while] Virgo wants to submit to them and please them.”

But worry not, Virgos: Taureans are nothing if not hard-working and loyal, remember? “Taurus will also return the favor,” according to Mesa.

Virgo And Taurus Don’t Love Change

As a general rule, Taureans and Virgos are the types of people who have a standing order at their local coffee shop — an order they don’t love to switch up just because there’s a new flavored syrup on the menu or oat milk has become the latest craze. They’re detail-oriented enough to know your order by heart as well, and thoughtful enough to bring you an extra large cup when you’re having an off day. (Swoon!)

That said, Mesa explains that Virgos are “mutable” earth signs, while Taurus is a “fixed” earth sign — e.g. Virgos are much more flexible than their bullish counterparts, which is where these signs might (might!) clash on occasion.

“Virgo will do absolutely anything to become more efficient, even if that means improvising [or] exploring something new,” says Mesa. “Taurus, however, is pretty set in their ways, and would much rather stick to the fundamentals [and] basics.”

Mesa also warns that you have to consider the rest of your partner’s chart before you can determine your true compatibility. “We're a lot more than just our sun signs,” she says.

Even so, if you’re a Virgo seeking your astrological soulmate, you may well have found them in a Taurus (or vice-versa). Congrats, earthlings!

Experts:

Valerie Mesa, astrologer

Amy Tripp, astrologer