3 Zodiac Signs Most Compatible With Megan Fox, A Taurus Queen

For anyone who’s late to the party and doesn’t know that Megan Fox is a quintessential Taurus queen, it’s time to get with it. Most recently, the actress has been romantically linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly after the duo met while working on Randall Emmett's new film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The Transformers actress parted ways with her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, in late 2019, and in true Taurus fashion, she hasn’t let her past keep her from finding love again. The zodiac signs most compatible with Megan Fox might surprise you — and while the stunning leading lady is currently taken, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost. Here are the signs that are most likely to click with Fox.

Taurus

It probably won’t come as a surprise that Machine Gun Kelly, Fox’s new beau, was also born under the sign of the bull. Unlike most same-sign partnerships, a Taurus-Taurus love match is undeniably dynamic. As a fixed earth sign, Taurus has an intoxicating sensuality. Ruled by the planet Venus, the pursuit of all things beautiful and decadent are a major draw for these romance-obsessed souls. Due to their mutual craving for pleasure and intensity in all aspects of life, it makes total sense that the hedonistic bull would find a fellow Taurus stimulating.

Cancer

The compatibility between Cancer and Taurus has the potential to grow into one of those rare connections that many people fantasize about. Once they get to talking, they’ll soon discover that the physical and mental connection they share is undeniably intense. This is a classic case of opposites attracting, and results in some of the most explosive sexual chemistry in the zodiac. Cancer is frequently torn between their desire for a partner who's sensitive to their softer side, yet still strong enough to protect them. Taurus craves a partner with unwavering loyalty and an elegant charm who understands their constant need for amazing food, sex, and adventures. Together, these two bring out the best in each other by establishing an effortlessly balanced flow of energy.

Scorpio

While Taurus loves to soak up the light of day in rolling green pastures, Scorpio is a mysterious creature of the night. Although they might not seem to have much in common on the surface, the magic of this partnership lies in the way they complement each other. For all their positive energy, Taurus has an intensity they spend much of their lives trying to repress. Scorpio recognizes this immediately and gives Taurus permission to let the messier parts of their identity show. On the flip side, Taurus teaches Scorpio that life isn’t all about extremes — and establishing a stable routine can be just as satisfying as riding the highs and lows.

Ultimately, Taurus is a fun-loving sign that tends to attract plenty of worthwhile suitors. If you can match their grounded passion and consistent approach to relationships, Taurus might just be the perfect match for you.