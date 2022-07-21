Beyoncé’s New Album Includes A Song About Virgos

The return of Queen Bey is right around the corner. The pop star’s upcoming album, Renaissance, will be released on July 29. It’s her first full-length record since the seminal 2016 album Lemonade, making this moment pretty major. So, of course, Beyoncé is giving this rollout all her Virgo energy...literally.

On June 20, the singer revealed that Renaissance will feature 16 tracks, with song titles like “Thique,” “Plastic Off The Sofa,” and “Virgo’s Groove.” This is just the latest drop in a series of stunning (and well-timed) surprises related to the album. On June 16, the “Break My Soul” singer officially announced the record in a cover story for British Vogue. She then followed this up by dropping the lead single, “Break My Soul,” on June 20.

With the album impending, here’s everything to know about Renaissance. Just one tip: You might want to gather up your finest go-go boots and disco attire for this dance-inspired album.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Release Date

Renaissance will be released on Friday, July 29.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art

Beyoncé unveiled the artwork for her upcoming album on June 30 in an Instagram post. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the stunning cover showed the pop star regally sitting atop a crystallized horse. In the caption, Beyoncé referred to the album as Act I: Renaissance. Is she possibly teasing that Act 2 could be on the horizon? I’m not complaining if so.

What’s Beyoncé Saying About Renaissance?

In a note accompanying her June 30 Instagram post, Beyoncé said creating the album was freeing. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

With the world still largely cooped up, the singer said her intention with Renaissance was to create a safe space for listeners. “A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom,” she said. “It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tracklist

On July 20, Beyoncé revealed the tracklist for Renaissance on her Instagram Story and website. The glimmering tracklist, which is reminiscent of the album cover’s luminous hue, included 16 songs.

They are:

“I’m That Girl” “Cozy” “Alien Superstar” “Cuff It” “Energy” “Break My Soul” “Church Girl” “Plastic Off The Sofa” “Virgo’s Groove” “Move” “Heated” “Thique” “All Up In Your Mind” “America Has A Problem” “Pure/Honey” “Summer Renaissance”

Instagram/Beyonce

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Vinyl And Box Sets

Beyoncé has also dropped a Renaissance box set on her website. The sold-out sets included one or more of the following items: a 28-page booklet, a mini-poster, a CD, and a T-shirt that ranged from a size small to 5XL.

For those who weren’t able to score a box set, her Renaissance vinyl is available for purchase. The limited edition vinyl costs $32.98 on her website and will feature an alternate cover. It’s not yet known what the second cover will look like. According to Beyoncé’s website, the art will be unveiled at a later date. The vinyls are set to ship upon the album’s release.

Like Beyoncé, I’m in the mood to feel carefree and unapologetically fearless. It seems like Renaissance will be the perfect way to get loose, and I’m so ready for what the album has to offer.