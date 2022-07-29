These Renaissance Lyrics Are Perfect For Your Next IG Caption

Beyoncé is officially back. On Friday, July 28, she dropped her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which she teased on her website is the first release in a “three-act project.” The new record features 16 tracks, including her hit single “Break My Soul,” as well as stand-out tracks like “I’m That Girl” and “Virgo’s Groove.” If you haven’t listened to the album yet, get ready, because Renaissance will have you hooked.

The star dropped her album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” on June 20. Then, just a few days later, she shared the official artwork for Renaissance on Instagram. The cover showed the singer sitting on top of a crystallized horse. In her caption, she called the making of the album “a beautiful journey of exploration” because it gave her a sense of escape “during a scary time for the world.”

She said she hopes listening to the album will help fans as much as recording the album helped her. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom,” she said. “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

With the album now out, fans will surely celebrate the record while living their best lives. Renaissance is an album for the pregame, the club, the afterparty, and the next morning. It’s an album for summer of run...and the rest of the year too.

So when it comes to captioning your next Instagram post, try out one of these Renaissance lyrics.

Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance is now available to stream.