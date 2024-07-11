Concert tourism is no joke. If you’ve ever seen a breakdown of how much people have spent on Taylor Swift’s albums, merch, Eras Tour tickets, and anything else related to the singer, then you know fans are willing to go to great lengths to see their fave — even if it means dropping big $$$ on flights. That means one European city is about to get reallyyy popular this weekend: Milan.

On Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, the Tortured Poets Department singer is set to perform at the Italian city’s famed San Siro Stadium. Since the “Taylor tourism effect” is very much a thing, causing an influx of people to flock to wherever she’s set to jet, she’s basically putting Milan “on the map.”

Though I will, unfortunately, *not* be in town at the same time as Swift in the coming days (I tried, but Ticketmaster said “nope”), I recently went on a trip to Milan with Otterbox — ahead of the release of the brand’s Symmetry Series Cactus Leather phone cases — and have since curated the dreamiest itinerary for besties headed to one of the fashion capitals of the world any time of the year.

Whether you plan to see Tay at this particular tour stop, hope to visit during fashion week one day, or you and your day one have completely separate plans to explore northern Italy, below you’ll find a budget-friendly breakdown for Milan that will you give all sorts of FOMO.

JaCZhou/Getty Images

Friday

12:00 p.m.: Arrive at Milan Malpensa Airport

It was a wet hot European (almost) summer day when I touched down in Milan, so after stepping outside post-eight-hour flight, all I wanted to do was shower at my hotel.

We stayed at the Aethos Milan, about a 40-minute trip from the airport, located steps away from the historical Arco di Porta Ticinese.

Andia/Contributor/Getty Images

Knowing I had a late afternoon appointment, I grabbed a few pastries and chugged some water at the cafe within the hotel, ran up to my room for a quick refresh, and then chilled until it was time to head out.

Uber to accommodations: ~$120 | $60 per person

Afternoon pick-me-up: ~$10

3:00 p.m.: Have a spa day

If the next activity involved anything other than a spa, I would’ve taken a much longer shower. But alas, I found nirvana at QC Termemilano, a wellness center in the heart of the city, complete with heated pools — indoor and outdoor — with underwater lounge chairs and jets, cryotherapy (if that’s your thing), plus the first bio-sauna in the world built inside a tram.

Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

You can also book massages and other treatments for additional prices, but I was perfectly happy to explore all the other parts of the oasis.

Pro tip: Try to book in advance online, as slots can fill up days ahead of your arrival. And though you may be able to pay as low as $50 on a weekday, weekends start around $69 and go up depending on how long you plan to stay.

Ubers to and from the spa: ~$26 | $13 per person

QC Termemilano admission: $69+

8:00 p.m.: Learn how to make traditional Italian dishes

I always try to take it easy the first night I’m in a new place so I feel energized for the next day. So, rather than head out on the town, why not try an intimate cooking class with a local for dinner?

Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

For my demonstration, Chef Tommaso Fara taught us how to make everything from risotto alla milanese (*chef’s kiss*) to tiramisu in his food studio, Foodspot. I don’t consider myself a great cook, but I was quite proud of my contributions to the meal.

Prices for local cooking classes vary and can add up, especially if you try to book one at the last minute. One simple way you can save money is by finding one nearby your accommodations so you can walk there and back. I was staying in the Navigli district, so there were a bunch within the vicinity.

Traditional Italian cooking class: $82+

DAY 1 TOTAL: $234

Saturday

8 a.m.: Explore the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

As a born and raised New Yorker, I’m used to walking everywhere at home. And with so much of Milan accessible on foot, I was ready to get my steps in.

Less than a 30-minute walk from my hotel is the landmark Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, aka Milan’s drawing room, Italy's oldest active shopping gallery. You can find shops for the biggest designers like Gucci, Versace, Armani, and Prada, among others; Camparino, the restaurant and bar that’s home to the iconic Italian alcoholic liqueur Campari; not to mention all the stunning architecture.

Marco Bottigelli/Getty Images

Personally, I’m not much of a shopper or a Campari girlie, so I was focused on finding good eats, and then admiring the designs of the buildings.

Marchesi 1824 is one such place for good eats. The inside gives big Wizard of Oz-meets-Wonka vibes, and the pastry and coffee selection is next level. I highly recommend getting an assorted tray of treats — one that includes the rice cake (trust me, they’re not the same as back in the U.S.) — for you and your friend to split.

The line wasn’t long when we arrived, but it was a lot longer when we left, so get there as early as possible if you don’t want to wait.

Breakfast at Pasticceria Marchesi: $17

11:00 a.m.: Take in the #views on the Duomo terraces

If there’s one place that’s a must-visit in Milan, it’s the Duomo, only steps away from the Galleria. Even in the pouring rain, like on the day I went, there was nothing like experiencing the third-largest cathedral in the world from the top.

Adisorn Fineday Chutikunakorn/Getty Images Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily lopurice/Getty Images Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

The inside is equally stunning and included in the price of the ticket (which you should definitely book at least three days in advance).

To explore it all, give yourself around two hours — even with the fast track pass, which allows you to skip the line via elevator on the way up, it could still take you a while to traverse with all the small passageways. The line to get back down from the rooftop was more than a half hour alone.

Fast track pass to Duomo terraces: ~$16

1:00 p.m.: Choose your own adventure

Like I said, Milan is incredibly walkable (public transportation is pretty good, too) and full of activities for literally anyone, so you do you, boo boo. Whether you’re a fashion gworl or a foodie, you can mosey along in any direction and find something you enjoy. Trying different coffees at one of the world’s seven Starbucks Reserve Roasteries is even an option.

My personal bucket list includes visiting as many of the world’s Chinatowns as possible. I used to visit my grandma, or po po, in NYC’s Chinatown every weekend growing up, so seeing the different ones across the globe makes me feel closer to her.

Google Maps said it would be about a 35-minute walk from the Duomo, and the weather was finally perfect, so I split off to go on a solo venture... and, 15 minutes later, I stumbled upon a castle. Casual.

Maremagnum/Getty Images Kaitlin Cubria/Elite Daily

The medieval Castello Sforzesco is one of the most famous sights in Milan. Though I didn’t pop into any of the castle’s museums, I decided to walk the grounds a bit (this part’s free!) and took some pictures along the way.

Once I got my fill, I continued on my journey. After a quick stop at Arena Civica Gianni Brera, a small stadium where I think they were prepping for a soccer game, because I saw people going in and I was nosy, I finally found myself in Chinatown.

Patrick Donovan/Getty Images

There wasn’t a lot of the typical Chinese fare I’m used to — but that’s also one of the things I love most about experiencing international cuisine. A local had recommended Ravioleria Sarpi, a to-go eatery known for its dumplings.

The line was a bit long for my liking, but I couldn’t blame anyone since it was peak lunchtime, it was a very popular location, and all the items on the menu were so much cheaper than other hot spots. Order water and a meat crepe — it’s delicious and big enough to fill you up until dinner.

Lunch at Ravioleria Sarpi: ~$7

4:00 p.m.: Hit up a museum

There’s no shortage of galleries, exhibitions, or historical monuments in Milan, so I highly encourage visiting at least one.

An easy 30-minute stroll toward where I originated near the Duomo, is the Poldi Pezzoli Museum, where I met back up with my new friends for our 4 p.m. slot. (Note: Buy tickets in advance and arrive early to avoid waiting in line with people with the same entry time.)

When I visited, there was a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit where the eight known pieces of Italian Renaissance artist Piero della Francesca’s Augustinian altarpiece were reunited for the first time since the 16th century (roughly 450 years!).

Though that exhibit is no longer there, you can still immerse yourself in all the magnificent paintings, tapestries, and artifacts the space has to offer. It’s actually a house museum — the former home of Italian count Gian Giacomo Poldi Pezzoli — so, while it’s bigger than an average house, it’s smaller than an average museum, meaning you could walk through all the rooms in less than an hour.

Tickets to Poldi Museum: $15 ($6.50 for students)

Another half-hour hot girl walk later, you can find yourself back at your accommodations for a much-needed reprieve.

8:00 p.m.: Wine and dine on seafood

If you don’t have plans to see a Taylor Swift concert, the next best thing would be dinner at Langosteria Bistrot (another book-in-advance location), a 10-minute walk from my hotel.

I can’t even tell you my favorite dish — I think it was the vongole veraci (clams). Or maybe one of the shrimp or lobster selections... or the fish in purple potato purée? Nope, it was definitely the pasta or the tuna tartare. Ugh, it’s impossible to choose.

Prev Next

With how much money you saved by walking, this would be the perfect time to treat yourself. Feel free to splurge a little.

Dinner and drinks at Langosteria Bistrot: $100

DAY 2 TOTAL: $155

Sunday

8:00 a.m.: Stroll through a farmers market

Heavy breakfasts are not my vibe first thing in the morning, so a little avocado toast in the hotel restaurant was the move for me. Then, it was off to the local farmers market. I feel like I saw a bunch throughout my excursions that any pair of BFFs would love, but I hit up one across the street, near the Porta Ticinese gate.

I’m more of a window shopper, but there was one item I was hoping to snag: a ring made out of a letter key from an old typewriter. Unfortunately, the seller didn’t have the letters my friend and I were looking for. Are “K” and “H” really that popular??

Breakfast at accommodations: $10

11:00 a.m.: Soak up your last remaining time in Milan

One pitstop I wanted to make before I headed out was also steps away, at Mangia di Strada’s Butcher’s kiosk. They have all different kinds of meat selections I’m not used to back home, considering they use all parts of the animals. I consider myself an adventurous eater, so I indulged in whatever the butcher recommended.

Prev Next

I can’t even tell you what they all were, TBQH. What I can tell you is that I enjoyed them, especially as I got to sit outdoors behind the eatery and relax while watching people fish.

Lunch at Mangia di Strada: $21

12:00 p.m.: Onward and upward

We said our goodbyes, hopped in a car, then headed to the airport. Along the way, the driver pointed out none other than San Siro Stadium, where Taylor Swift was set to perform.

Uber to airport: ~$120 | $60 per person

DAY 3 TOTAL: $91

Total Cost: $480

And just like that, your time in Milan is over. In my short time there, it became one of my favorite cities in the world. I haven’t stopped talking about it since I returned... or the fact that I also visited the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, where Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in Lake Como earlier this year. But that’s a story for another day.