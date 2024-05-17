Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reallyyy living it up in Europe. During a break from the international leg of the Eras Tour, the singer and the NFL star were spotted on a romantic getaway in Lake Como at a villa that costs around $10,000 (!) a night.

The Villa Sola Cabiati, where the couple spent their days in Tremezzo, Italy, on the shore of Lake Como, is opulent AF, with a butler, chef, private pool, stunning gardens, and six suites to choose from. The 16th century estate, located within walking distance to the celeb-beloved Grand Hotel Tremezzo, is so extravagant that Swifties online have compared it to the mansion from Swift’s “Blank Space” music video.

Taylor & Travis’ Italian Villa Looks Like A Fairy Tale

While the exterior gives off major 1989 vibes, the Italian villa where Swift and Kelce vacationed is much more Bridgerton-esque with historical antiques and precious heirlooms.

It is available to rent for your own trip or even a wedding, but since most fans are probably still trying to pay off their last-minute Eras Tour tickets, here’s a *free* look at the Tortured Poets Department crooner’s romantic getaway:

Each of the six suites in the estate features Neoclassical antiques and tapestries, and even a bed that Napoleon and Joséphine Bonaparte slept in. While staying there, Swift and Kelce could have even enjoyed their days lounging by the pool and drinking Tay-Tinis, the singer’s current cocktail of choice.

According to the official website for the space, if you’d like to vacay like Tayvis, it’d cost you somewhere between $10,200 a night (though some sites are reporting up to $21,000/night), with a three-night minimum, and at least $76,000 for the week.

Since the villa sleeps up to 12 guests, splitting the cost would be easier (and less harsh on your wallet), but it’s still a major splurge for Swifties who already spend so much on albums, merch, and concert tickets. Instead, you could stay at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in one of its more affordable rooms. The Park View Prestige Room is roughly $978 a night for a weekday stay in October.

Michael Owens/Contributor/Getty Images

Of course, a price tag that bougie is hardly gasp-worthy for the billionaire songwriter. Heck, this isn’t even the first time Swift and Kelce have splurged on a fancy vacay this year.

Just before kicking off her first European show of the Eras Tour on May 9, the “So High School” couple were seen spending their days on the beach at $16,000/night rental in the Bahamas. The Rosalita Oceanfront Estate on Harbour Island came with beach access, a lounge-worthy pool, a private chef, and housekeeper.