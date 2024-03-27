When Taylor Swift travels, she does it in style. (The private jet says it all.) Her latest vacay with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was full of sun, sand, and plenty of PDA in the the Bahamas.

The it couple went all out on their beach trip, choosing to stay in an oceanfront estate on Harbour Island that costs over $16,000 (!) a night. While that price tag may be more than what some Swifties spend on rent in a year, splurging on a private rental is worth it for the billionaire.

The Inside Of Taylor & Travis’ Bahamas Rental Looks & Sounds Like Paradise

The Rosalita Oceanfront Estate in the Bahamas not only gave Swift and Kelce a much-needed escape while the Tortured Poets Department singer takes a break from her worldwide tour, but the rental — which is available on Vrbo — is a villa paradise with a massive pool and Pink Sands Beach within walking distance.

According to the Vrbo listing, Swift’s Bahamian rental is also fully staffed with a chef and housekeeper, in addition to someone to take care of the pool, garden, and any laundry needs.

An average night at the Harbour Island home costs about $16,500, but can be as low as $12,500 in September or as high as $20,000 during Christmas. There’s also a three-night minimum, so if you’re paying the average, you’ll need to spend at least $49,407 — and that’s before taxes and fees.

The Rosalita estate sleeps up to 12 guests with six different bedroom. Splitting the costs between you and your besties would take your expenses down to about $4,115 each, but you’d also need to factor in transportation to and from the Bahamas into your budget.

Overall, Swift and Kelce’s island getaway from Vrbo is luxe and expensive AF, but one can dream.

The Beach Outside Taylor’s Rental Is In Its Lover Era

Pink Sands Beach is the ultimate bucket list location. Sure, the sand may not be as pink as some IG pics make it appear, but it still looks absolutely gorgeous next to the turquoise waters of the Bahamas. And the Rosalita has views of the beach from the main house.

Courtesy of Vrbo

If the pool is more your style, there’s one in the backyard. The heated swimming pool comes with lounge chairs for you to work on your tan as you read your latest BookTok find or sip on a fruity drink.

Other amenities that come with the house include a full gym with a Peloton bike and instructor on call. One could imagine Swift taking full advantage of the gym to follow her Eras Tour workout of running on the treadmill.

Courtesy of Vrbo

The house also comes with an espresso machine, television, WiFi, and formal dining area. Swift could easily “lay the table with the fancy sh*t” since the kitchen also comes full equipped with everything anyone (and a dozen of their besties) could want.

It’s very reminiscent of the mansion in Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ music video, but by the beach.

