It sounds like life with the Walter boys isn’t that bad after all. In fact, Nikki Rodriguez, who plays Jackie on the hit Netflix series, tells Elite Daily the cast is full of “the greatest people in the world.” And that includes one co-star whom fans can’t stop shipping her with.

The 21-year-old actor sat down with Elite Daily ahead of filming Season 2 to talk about partnering with American Eagle for its Live Your Life campaign, and she admits hanging out with everyone on set is what she’s most looking forward to. Even though she can’t talk about next season or where Jackie ends up — “no spoilers” — Rodriguez says, “There’s going to be some really, really great scenes.”

For all the Team Cole shippers out there, they’re just hoping for more moments between Rodriguez and co-star Noah LaLonde. Fans of the two My Life With the Walter Boys stars have noticed their chemistry on- and off-screen, which is has led to a lot of shipping IRL.

Dating rumors almost feel like a rite of passage for stars of a teen series. They’ve become a major talking point for fans of Outer Banks and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, so it’s not a surprise that fans have wondered if Rodriguez and LaLonde are more than friends — especially after seeing them walk the red carpet together at the Golden Globes and People’s Choice Awards.

Netflix

These rumors can be a nuisance for some actors, but Rodriguez doesn’t mind the shipping. “I just love that everyone’s really passionate about it,” she says. “We all have such great bonds on and off set, so I like when people care about us.”

When asked about the fan reactions she loves the most, Rodriguez says, “I love how passionate people get about different teams.” She adds, “I wish I could make an edit like the ones on TikTok. I just love seeing what people think. Whether it’s Team Alex, Team Cole, or even Team Isaac, I’ve seen them all.”

The only exception? She doesn’t like seeing videos of herself — “I just want to see everybody else.” Her “algorithm has changed a bit” from the Walter Boys days, though. Rodriguez’s FYP is mostly animal videos at the moment, but she’s looking forward to more fan edits once Season 2 drops on Netflix. Since production was expected to begin at the end of July, it looks like new episodes may be coming in 2025.