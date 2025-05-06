Though Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have largely kept their romance private, they’ve recently begun sharing some more glimpses into their love story with the world. What began as just rumors became more and more concrete as the duo was spotted going on walks around New York City together, sharing stories about how they support one another, and finally, posting their first loved-up kissing pic to social media.

Although they have yet to step out on any official red carpet as dates, it’s looking like Hadid and Cooper are slowly but surely letting the public in on their romance after nearly two years together. The two met just a couple years after they both experienced high-profile breakups. Hadid ended things with Zayn Malik in 2021, a little after Cooper and his ex Irina Shayk called off their four-year relationship. In the aftermath of her breakup, Hadid was briefly connected to Cooper’s close friend Leonardo DiCaprio. It wasn’t until the fall of 2023 that rumors began popping up that Hadid and Cooper were exploring a relationship.

Though she wasn’t specific about when things first began, Hadid did tell Vogue she first met Cooper at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend. She was hesitant to date another celeb at first, but their love story quickly took bloom.

October 2023

Hadid and Cooper were first spotted together at a dinner date in the fall of 2023. In the months following, they were snapped by paparazzi a few times on romantic strolls around the city, although they didn’t publicly address their relationship for quite some time.

March 2025

Hadid finally spoke about dating Cooper for the first time in a Vogue cover story.

“Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve… and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be,” Hadid said. “I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”

May 2025

They finally made their most public display of affection on May 4, when Hadid included a photo of herself planting a kiss on Cooper in the carousel of pics from her 30th birthday party.

Although the Met Gala took place the after Hadid’s hard launch, she attended the event solo. We’ll just have to keep waiting for this couple to make their red carpet debut.